Happy Gudi Padwa 2022: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images, Stickers for Facebook & WhatsApp Status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gudi Padwa 2022 will be celebrated on April 2

Gudi Padwa is celebrated by people who are native to Maharashtra and Goa. This year, it will be celebrated on April 2. According to the Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month. It marks the start of a new year for Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus. On this day, people clean their houses and decorate it with beautiful rangolis and mango and neem leaves. Besides this, the traditional Gudi flags are hoisted on the terrace or house exteriors.

On this merry occasion, you can send messages and greetings to your loved ones. We share some of the wishes to send on Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 wishes and greetings

-- One more year of success and a smile

New experiences and dreams every mile

Happy Gudi Padwa.

-- May this new year fulfil all your dreams and aspirations. Happy Gudi Padwa.

-- This new year, don't just strive, become the best version of yourself, God will help. Happy Gudi Padwa.

-- Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy new year with plenty of peace and prosperity.

-- Here’s wishing that my rangoli adds more colours to your spring, just the way you do to our friendship! Wish you a bright and colourful Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIK Gudi Padwa is celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa

Image Source : FREEPIK Gudi Padwa marks the start of a new year for Maharashtrians

Image Source : INSTAGRAM A huge rangoli has been made on the occasion of Gudi Padwa

Image Source : FREEPIK On Gudi Padwa, house is decorated with beautiful rangolis and mango and neem leaves