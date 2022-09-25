Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Photos, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Happy Daughters' Day

Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Daughters' Day is marked in India on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, Daughter's Day is being celebrated on September 25. The day marks the love adulation a family shares for their daughter. while there has been no specific origin story to this day, no one really knows how this day came into being and or why the fourth Sunday of September was chosen for the special occasion. However, in most developing countries like India, where daughters are traditionally not the first choice for offspring, the day is commemorated to tackle social stigmas. Some even try to highlight the issues girls face in the country and how they are climbing the social ladder step by step.

On this day, parents can engage in a number of activities to make their daughters feel special, like giving gifts, making cards for them, and taking them out for dinner. They can also simply wish them too with heartwarming quotes. On this special day, here are some lovely wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status for your daughters.

Happy Daughters' Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes and Facebook Status

Honour your daughters. They are honourable. - Malala Yousafzai

If you could see what I see when I look at you, You’d definitely love you, too. Happy Daughters’ Day.

To my beloved little girl, I did not give you the gift of life, Rather you gave me the gift of you, Happy daughter’s day!

A son is a son till he gets himself a wife, but a daughter’s a daughter all her life. Happy Daughter’s Day!

“Be a role model to your daughters. This is the biggest responsibility of the mother and father because they are raising their sweet baby into a reasonable woman. Loads and loads of love to our apple pie.”

Dear Daughter, Your love has never fallen short, You are a blessing from above, You are my beautiful treasure to love. Happy Daughter’s Day!

“Motherhood is pure bliss; little girl child softens their daddy dearest heart and fills the parent’s life with sheer joy. A daughter is always the best friend of mother and father.”

The best moment of my life was when I held you in my arms for the first time. I am lucky to have a daughter like you! Happy Daughters' Day!

Sunshines and flowers and seas and tides- you are the centre of it all. I love you and Happy Daughters’ day!

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters’ Day.

Daughters are the joy of a mother and father’s heart, beauty and sweetness describe them from the start.

Wishing one and all a very happy daughters' day!

