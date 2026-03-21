Dhurandhar 2: Inside Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s lavish ‘Lyari bungalow’ that’s actually in Amritsar

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is having a proper moment at the box office, and honestly, it doesn’t look like it’s easing up anytime soon. Led by Ranveer Singh, the sequel builds on the massive buzz of the 2025 original, pulling audiences back into its high-stakes world.

The story continues to follow Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. An Indian spy deep undercover, he embeds himself within a Baloch gang in Pakistan, navigating power, loyalty, and survival in a world that shifts quickly.

Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Jaskirat, aka Hamza. This time around, his character has climbed the ladder and now rules as a kingpin in Lyari, Karachi. In a rather softer turn, he buys a sprawling, luxury villa for his wife Yalina, played by Sara Arjun. But here’s the interesting bit. That grand Lyari bungalow you see on screen is not in Pakistan at all. It’s actually located in Amritsar, Punjab.

An Instagram post shared on March 20 by 23DC Architects confirmed it. The architecture firm revealed that the house featured in the film is one of their projects, based in Amritsar, and even offered a glimpse inside the property.

Let’s take a look:

Inside the real bungalow featured in Dhurandhar The Revenge

According to 23DC Architects, the bungalow goes by the name Ananda. Sharing the video, they wrote, “That house from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge? It’s actually in Punjab! We’re delighted to see our project, Ananda, featured on the big screen in this cinematic masterpiece. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, your screen presence made the house look even more special.”

The home sits somewhere between modern design and nature-led planning. The architects explain that it was built with landscape preservation in mind, while still holding on to Indian design sensibilities. “Throughout the residence, light meets space in a thoughtful rhythm. Courtyards open like pauses in poetry, gardens weave through the structure, and traditional craftsmanship quietly supports contemporary design,” they shared.

A closer look at the bungalow’s modern interiors and design

From the outside, the house makes an impression straight away. A clean, modern façade in muted grey, layered with wooden detailing. Walk in and the courtyard opens up with stone sculptures, glass doors, pockets of greenery, trimmed lawns, and stone-cobbled flooring. It feels intentional, not overdone.

Inside, the double-height layout gives everything room to breathe. Bedrooms lean towards comfort over clutter, with minimal styling. Think modern lighting, central cooling, generous wardrobes, attached bathrooms, and furniture in neutral tones that doesn’t try too hard.

Right at the centre, a black marble spiral staircase pulls focus. It works against the softer off-white marble flooring, creating a bit of contrast without feeling loud. Large windows and glass-panelled walls let in a steady wash of natural light, which changes the mood of the space through the day. The foyer stands out too. A crystal chandelier hangs above, paired with a long wood-panelled wall that adds warmth.

Outdoors is where things open up even more. A wide garden wraps around a swimming pool, with rattan seating placed for lounging. Greenery is everywhere but kept neat. The living room, meanwhile, sticks to a beige and black palette. Plush sofas, an abstract artwork, expansive glass walls, and very little excess. It all comes together quietly.

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