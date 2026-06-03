Why are people in their 20s and 30s losing more hair than before? Expert explains

New Delhi:

Hair loss has long been associated with ageing. But dermatology and hair clinics are increasingly seeing a different trend. More people in their 20s and 30s are seeking help for thinning hair, receding hairlines and visible scalp coverage that seems to appear much earlier than expected.

According to Dr Debraj Shome, Clinician Scientist & Research Mentor, the reasons go far beyond genetics alone. While hereditary factors continue to play a major role, modern lifestyle habits, stress levels and even the environment surrounding hair follicles may be contributing to the rise in early hair loss.

Why more young adults are experiencing hair loss

Dr Shome says the pattern he sees today is noticeably different from what was common a decade ago.

"A decade ago, a patient in their early 20s who worried about thinning hair would often be reassured that it was probably temporary shedding. That reassurance is much harder to offer today without a proper examination," he explained.

According to him, many younger adults are now presenting with signs that look less like temporary hair fall and more like the beginning of progressive thinning.

These changes can include a hairline that has gradually moved back, a parting that appears wider in photographs, greater scalp visibility under bright light or hair density that fails to recover after a stressful period.

Dr Shome noted that genetics and hormones still remain important contributors.

"Androgenetic alopecia remains one of the most common causes of patterned hair loss," he said. However, he added that many younger patients are dealing with several overlapping risk factors at the same time.

These include irregular sleep schedules, high-stress states linked to elevated cortisol levels, inadequate protein intake, restrictive dieting, pollution exposure, smoking, scalp inflammation, post-infection hair shedding and repeated cosmetic damage to the hair and scalp.

"The concern is what they do collectively to a follicle that is already vulnerable," Dr Shome said.

What research reveals about hair follicle stem cells

Recent scientific research is also helping experts better understand what is happening beneath the surface.

Dr Shome highlighted findings from the paper "Hair Follicle Stem Cells and their Lymphatic Niche: An Overlooked Axis in Cutaneous Regeneration," published in Stem Cell Reviews and Reports. The study focuses on hair follicle stem cells, which help follicles repeatedly cycle through phases of rest, growth and regression.

The research suggests these stem cells operate within a specialised environment that is influenced by several factors, including blood vessels, immune activity, growth factors and lymphatic vessels.

According to the study, lymphatic capillaries are located extremely close to hair follicle stem cells and appear to change as follicles move between growth stages. In simple terms, the follicle does not function in isolation. Its ability to grow may depend partly on the condition of the surrounding support system.

The study also references experimental findings showing that disrupting lymphatic vessels made it harder for follicles to enter the active growth phase. Conversely, stimulating lymphatic growth through VEGF-C appeared to prolong that growth phase.

As Dr Shome explained, "Stimulating the follicle may not be enough if the surrounding scalp environment is inflamed, poorly regulated, or unable to support regeneration."

Why the scalp environment matters

According to Dr Shome, these findings support a broader shift in how hair loss is understood.

"The follicle is not simply waiting to be stimulated; it must be surrounded by conditions that allow regeneration," he said.

He explained that lymphatic vessels help regulate fluid balance, immune cell movement, inflammatory signalling, tissue pressure and the removal of biological waste products around hair follicles. When these systems become disrupted, the environment supporting hair growth may become less effective.

For younger adults, this is particularly relevant because inflammation and lifestyle factors can compound an existing genetic predisposition to hair loss.

Dr Shome believes early hair thinning should be viewed as a regenerative issue rather than simply a cosmetic concern. Effective management, he said, requires looking beyond the visible hair strand and considering factors such as scalp health, inflammation, nutrition, hormonal influences, stem cell activity and vascular support.

He also noted that the earlier intervention begins, the greater the opportunity to preserve follicle function before advanced miniaturisation develops.

For people in their 20s and 30s noticing subtle changes in their hair, the message is fairly simple. Hair loss is rarely caused by one thing alone. More often, it is the result of several factors quietly working together over time.

ALSO READ: Do ice rollers actually shrink pores? Dermatologist explains