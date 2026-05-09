From sleep to strength training: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 habits your body may be begging for

New Delhi:

Most people do not suddenly wake up unhealthy one morning. It usually builds slowly. Low energy that starts feeling normal. Random bloating after meals. Poor sleep. Constant stress. Tiny things that are easy to ignore because life stays busy and there is always something more urgent going on.

But according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, these early years matter more than people realise. In a recent Instagram post shared on May 4, the doctor spoke about the everyday habits people between ages 25 and 45 should start focusing on before long-term health problems begin showing up.

1. Prioritise sleep

Dr Sethi explained that proper sleep is essential because the body and brain recover during the night.

“Your brain and body recover during sleep,” he said.

According to him, sleep plays a major role in regulating hormones, metabolism, mood and memory. He also warned that long-term sleep deprivation has been associated with obesity, depression and heart disease.

2. Strength training

The doctor stressed the importance of maintaining muscle mass while growing older.

According to Dr Sethi, muscle mass is considered one of the strongest indicators of healthy ageing. Strength training can improve metabolism, insulin sensitivity and joint stability. It may also help reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life since bone density usually peaks around the age of 25.

3. Manage stress

Dr Sethi described stress management as a lifelong health skill rather than something people should think about only during burnout.

He explained that chronic stress increases cortisol levels and inflammation inside the body.

“High cortisol raises the risk of heart disease, weight gain, hormone disruption, anxiety, and burnout,” he shared.

4. Protect metabolic health

The doctor said everyday habits built during younger years can directly influence the future risk of diabetes and heart disease.

He advised people to focus more on whole foods, stay physically active, prioritise proper sleep and reduce ultra-processed foods where possible.

“Small habits now compound over decades,” Dr Sethi stated.

5. Invest in relationships

According to Dr Sethi, strong personal relationships are closely connected to long-term physical and mental health.

He explained that supportive friendships and family connections can lower stress levels and improve emotional well-being. On the other hand, social isolation has been linked to depression, heart disease and shorter life expectancy.

6. Read regularly

Reading regularly keeps the brain mentally active and engaged over time.

Dr Sethi explained that reading may improve focus, learning ability and critical thinking skills. Long-term cognitive stimulation may also help lower the risk of dementia later in life.

7. Daily movement

The doctor also encouraged people to move their bodies every day instead of staying sedentary for long periods.

According to him, regular movement supports cardiovascular health, improves energy levels and may help reduce the risk of depression and chronic disease.

He added that the human body is designed to move consistently.

8. Limit alcohol

Dr Sethi also spoke about alcohol consumption and its long-term effects on health.

“Alcohol affects sleep, recovery, liver health, and brain function,” he said.

The doctor added that there is no clearly defined “safe” level of alcohol consumption. Because of this, he advised people to either avoid alcohol entirely or stay mindful about how much and how often they drink.

ALSO READ: Your daily habits may be hurting your spine more than you realise

For many people, serious health problems do not begin overnight. They build quietly through routines repeated for years. Which is probably why doctors keep saying the same thing again and again. Start earlier than you think you need to.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.