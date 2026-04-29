Pushing too hard at the gym? Doctor explains warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

New Delhi:

Pushing yourself at the gym feels like progress. More reps, more weight, more intensity. That’s usually the idea. But there’s a line somewhere in between, and it’s not always obvious when you’ve crossed it. A lot of people don’t realise until something feels off. Sometimes, a bit too off.

Dr. Charu Dutt Arora, Physician at Asian Hospital, keeps it fairly direct. “While regular exercise is essential for good health, pushing beyond your body’s limits without proper guidance can lead to serious complications, including cardiac stress and neurological emergencies. Recognising early warning signs can save lives,” she says. That’s really what this comes down to. Knowing when to stop. And how to train without risking something serious.

How can someone tell they are pushing too hard at the gym?

There are a few signs that shouldn’t be ignored:

Severe shortness of breath

Chest pain or tightness

Dizziness or a faint feeling that doesn’t settle

Irregular or unusually fast heartbeat

Extreme fatigue or sudden muscle weakness

Dr. Arora puts it simply. “If any of these symptoms occur, stop immediately. Continuing to push through can increase the risk of collapse or cardiac events,” she advises. It’s not about pushing through discomfort at that point. It’s about stepping back.

Should people get basic health checks before lifting heavy weights?

Short answer, yes. Especially if you’re just starting out, are over 30, or have any underlying health risks. It’s not overcautious, it’s just sensible.

Basic checks can include:

ECG for heart health

Blood pressure check

Blood sugar levels

Lipid profile

“Pre-exercise screening helps detect hidden conditions that may become dangerous during intense workouts,” she explains. It’s more about prevention than anything else.

What is the safest way to increase weights in exercises like deadlifts?

There’s no shortcut here. Gradual progression works. Increasing weights by about 5 to 10 per cent per week is generally considered safe. Form comes first, always. Then strength.

Having a trained spotter or coach helps. So does giving your body enough time to recover between sessions.

Dr. Arora adds, “Sudden heavy lifting without conditioning can lead to muscle tears, spinal injuries, or even dangerous spikes in blood pressure.” It’s the kind of risk that builds quietly, then shows up all at once.

Can wrong breathing or poor form during workouts be dangerous?

Yes, and more than people think. Poor form and incorrect breathing can push unnecessary strain on the body.

This can lead to a sudden rise in blood pressure, dizziness, even fainting. It also adds stress to both the heart and brain.

The basic breathing rule is simple. Exhale while lifting or exerting force. Inhale while lowering the weight.

“Controlled breathing ensures proper oxygen delivery and reduces unnecessary strain,” she says. It sounds basic, but it makes a difference.

What should be done if someone collapses or shows stroke-like symptoms after a workout?

This is where timing matters most. Immediate action is key.

What to do:

Lay the person flat

Ensure the airway is clear

Check breathing and pulse

Call emergency medical services immediately

Stroke warning signs to watch for:

Facial drooping

Slurred speech or difficulty speaking

Weakness in the arms or legs

Dr. Arora stresses, “Time is critical. Immediate medical attention can prevent permanent damage or save a life,” she adds. There’s no waiting this out.

Conclusion

Safe fitness isn’t really about how hard you can push. It’s about knowing your limits, preparing properly, and paying attention to what your body is telling you. That awareness, more than anything else, keeps things on track.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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