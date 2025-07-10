Guru Purnima 2025: Following these 10 remedies on this auspicious day can do wonders in your life Guru Purnima 2025 is an extremely auspicious day to seek blessings from the gurus. Practising a few remedies on the same day can also do real wonders in your life.

New Delhi: The sacred celebration of Guru Purnima will take place today, i.e., on July 10. It is also believed that Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on this day; therefore, this day is also called Vyas Purnima. Guru Purnima is a day to remember all the gurus and pay respect to them. On this day, you can also bring positive changes in your life by taking some measures. If you want to succeed in any important work, then worship Lord Shiva with Bel leaves on Guru Purnima. Also, while offering Bel leaves on Shivling, chant the mantra 'Om Namah Shivaya'. By doing this, you and your children will progress. On the day of Poornima, take eleven cowries today, add turmeric tilak to them, and present them to Maa Lakshmi to make sure your home and store are always stocked. Tie these cowries in a red cloth and store them in your safe the following morning. Keep in mind to remove these cowries from your safe, lay them in front of Maa, and then apply turmeric tilak to them one more time on each Poornima day. Tie them up with a crimson cloth the following day and store them in your safe. You will never run out of money if you do this. Chant this mantra of Goddess Saraswati twenty-one times on the day of the full moon if you are having trouble doing any school-related tasks. 'Om Aim Hreem Saraswatyai Namah' is the mantra. You will finish all of your schoolwork on schedule if you do this. If you wish to improve your connection with your partner, take a fresh white handkerchief, add your partner's favourite scent to it, and give it to them on the day of the full moon. Your relationship with your partner will improve as a result of doing this. If sadness has replaced happiness in your married life, then on the night of the full moon, while sleeping, keep two camphor lights on a cow dung cake under your bed. Then tomorrow, burn the camphor along with the cow dung cake outside the main door of the house. By doing this, you will see only happiness in your married life. If you want to be successful in the field of politics, then you should take a Durga Bisa Yantra and place it in front of Goddess Maa and worship the Goddess and the Yantra according to the rituals. Along with this, you should recite Siddhakunjika Stotra. After this, after taking the blessings of Goddess Maa, keep that Durga Bisa Yantra with you or wear it around your neck. By doing this, you will get a lot of success in the field of politics. If your child wants to achieve special achievements in the field of education, then to ensure his/her success, after taking a bath today, properly worship Lord Vishnu and install Vidya Yantra during the worship. After the worship, take that Yantra and install it in your child's study room or put it in an amulet and wear it around the child's neck. By doing this, your child will achieve special achievements in the field of education. If you want happiness to remain in the life of your child, then on the day of Purnima, after taking a bath, etc., wear clean clothes and chant this mantra of the Sun God 51 times. The mantra is Om Ghrinih Suryay Namah. After chanting the mantra, feed some sweets to Mother Cow. By doing this today, happiness will remain in the life of your child, and seeing him happy, you will also be happy. If you want to protect your family from the evil eye of others, then for this, burn 11 camphor on cow dung cakes and spread the incense all over the house. Also, if you have your own office or business, then definitely burn camphor incense there too. By doing this today, your family will be protected from the evil eye of others. ALSO READ: When is Guru Purnima 2025? Know date, significance, rituals and more