Guru Nanak Death Anniversary 2022: All you need to know about the founder of Sikhism & his teachings

Guru Nanak Death Anniversary 2022

Guru Nanak Death Anniversary 2022: The first Guru and the founder of Sikhism, is known for political, social, and spiritual beliefs which were based on love, equality, fraternity and virtue. Nanak Dev Ji died on September 22, 1539. His teachings can be found in the sacred Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib which is a collection of verses written in Gurmukhi. This day is marked as ‘Jyoti Jot’ and prayers are offered at Kartarpur Sahib. Nanak ji was born to Baba Mehta Kalu and Mata Tripta in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi (now in Pakistan), called Nankana Sahib.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji described religious harmony as paramount and laid the foundation of Sikhism. He was a master of many languages ​​and traveled to various places in the world. He also signified Guru as the voice of god, who is the true source of knowledge & salvation.

Guru Nanak Ji spread the message of 'one God.' He travelled all across the world including Mecca, Tibet, Kashmir, Bengal, Manipur, and Rome, on foot with his Muslim companion (and friend) Bhai Mardana to spread the holy message that God constitutes the eternal truth and resides in his creations. Nanak Dev ji said that religion looks at all men and women equally.

Inspirational Quotes and teachings by Guru Nanak:

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God." "I am neither male nor female, nor am I sexless. I am the Peaceful One, whose form is self-effulgent, powerful radiance." "Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." "Speak only that which will bring you honor." "There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained." "Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die." "Those who have loved are those that have found God." "Ego, Anger, Greed, Attachment, and Lust, are the 5 evils that one should shun. Any of these 5 evils, makes life miserable." "He who regards all men as equals is religious."

