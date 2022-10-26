Gujarati New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Date, Time, Significance of Vikram Samvat 2079 & Bestu Varas

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gujarati New Year 2022

Gujarati New Year 2022: Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is celebrated a day after Diwali with great zeal and enthusiasm by the Gujarati community. It falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month, therefore, it is generally celebrated on Govardhan Puja during Diwali. It is that time of the year when one leaves all the worries of the last 12 months behind and opens new doors of progress and happiness. This year, the Gujarati New Year date is Wednesday, 26 October 2022. Also called Varsha-Pratipada or Padwa, this year due to Solar Eclipse on October 25, Vikram Samvat 2079 or Gujarati New Year, will start on Wednesday.

If you are celebrating the arrival of the Gujarati New Year away from your closed ones, here are the best New Year wishes, quotes, messages and HD images to send them and make their day special.

Gujarati New Year 2022: Significance

Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas coincides with Govardhan Puja. According to Gujarati people, the Gujarati New Year is observed to close the old accounts and start the new accounts and must be followed by Chopda Pujan. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in Chopda Puja with the belief that it would help make the new year more profitable, beneficial and prosperous. Also, Maa Saraswati, is worshipped during the day.

Gujarati New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages

'Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it.' May your Gujarati New Year 2022 be as golden as these words from Mother Teresa.

May the upcoming year bring prosperity and delight to your life, Gujarati New Year 2022!

Let this year be the year you go after progress over perfection and savor every victory you make along the way to your goals. Happy Gujarati new Year 2022

The wish the new beginning helps you forget all the bad days and the new year 2022 becomes the most exciting year, Happy Gujarati New Year!

May this coming year lead you on a new exciting adventure, complete with life-changing experiences and deeper friendships.

Lots of love and cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2022!

Read More Lifestyle News