Good Friday 2025: Messages, quotes and images to share with family and friends on Black Friday Find heartfelt Good Friday 2025 messages, quotes, images, and social media statuses to share with loved ones. Express your faith and reflections on this solemn day.

New Delhi:

Good Friday is a significant Christian feast recognised around the world. It marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. According to the bible, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday. It’s a time of mourning, reflection, and gratitude for the sacrifice made on the cross. There are numerous hypotheses as to why 'Good' is used in 'Good Friday'. A prevalent belief is that Jesus' crucifixion represented his love and sacrifice for humanity, and therefore the day became connected with kindness.

Another argument suggests that in Old English, 'good' could signify 'holy'. The day is observed on the Friday preceding Easter. People observe the day by fasting or participating in charitable activities. This year, it falls on April 18.

On the occasion of Good Friday 2025, here are some of the messages, images, and quotes to share on Black Friday:

Good Friday 2025: Messages

On this sacred day, may the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ inspire you to embrace love, compassion, and forgiveness in all aspects of life.

Good Friday reminds us that even in moments of darkness, hope and redemption are within reach. May your heart be filled with peace and gratitude.

As we commemorate the crucifixion of our Saviour, let's reflect on the boundless love that led Him to the cross and strive to mirror that love in our daily lives.

On this Good Friday, may you find solace in the arms of the Lord and feel his divine presence.

On this solemn day of Good Friday, may you find comfort in the knowledge that Jesus Christ died for our sins and rose again to give us eternal life.

Good Friday 2025: Images

Good Friday 2025: Quotes

Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow — Unknown

By the cross we, too, are crucified with Christ but alive in Christ. We are no more rebels but servants; no more servants but sons! — Frederic William Farrar

It is the resurrection that makes Good Friday good — Ravi Zacharias

Good Friday marks the slaying of our greatest fears: sin and death. Let us cling to the cross and rise with him. — Unknown

On this day, we remember the ultimate act of love. May we carry its message in our hearts always. — Unknown

