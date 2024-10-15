Global Handwashing Day 2024: Know when and for how long you should wash your hands

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know when and for how long you should wash your hands.

Washing hands thoroughly and keeping them clean is considered the first step towards hygiene. By washing hands, you keep yourself clean and can keep the body away from many dangerous diseases. Not only washing hands saves you but also other people from getting sick and infected. This is the reason why children are taught about washing hands and maintaining basic hygiene everywhere, be it at home or school. But do you know why we are asked to wash hands again and again? There are many reasons behind this. This is said because there are many small germs hidden in the hands which can go directly inside our bodies. Due to this, the body can become a home to major diseases. Especially when we come from a market, crowded place or party, our hands bring a lot of germs with them. This increases the risk of getting sick and infection.

Well, during the Corona period, people understood very well about washing hands and its importance. But as soon as the havoc of Corona has subsided, people have started being careless again. According to research, if everyone washes their hands properly, then the lives of 10 lakh people can be saved every year.

Not washing hands can cause this diseases

Stomach disease- Not washing hands properly increases the risk of many stomach-related diseases. In particular, you may have problems related to the intestines. Diseases like diarrhoea, cholera or typhoid also occur due to negligence in cleanliness. Research found that washing hands with soap can prevent 4 out of 10 cases of diarrhoea.

Cold and Cough - Not washing hands can spread infections like cold and cough. If a person touches his mouth and nose and then touches someone else or any object with the same hand, then your risk of getting infected also increases. This can also weaken your immunity.

Eye problems- Touching eyes with dirty hands can lead to many diseases. Many researches have come out which have shown that to avoid long-term eye diseases, it is important to take care of the cleanliness of hands. Especially watery eyes, red eyes and infections like trachoma which causes blindness can spread due to not washing hands.

Skin infections- If you have any kind of wound, injury or infection, then Staphylococcus bacteria can make it serious. These bacteria are often found in the skin and nose. They can cause infection if they come in contact with an open wound. Therefore, it is very important to keep your hands clean.

When should we wash our hands?

Before cooking

Before and after eating food

Immediately after touching animals

After coughing and sneezing

After coming from outside

After playing

After shaking hands with someone

After using the bathroom

After coming back from a trip

How long should you wash your hands?

You should always wash your hands with soap. The soap should be thoroughly rubbed between and around the fingers. Hands should be washed for at least 30 seconds.