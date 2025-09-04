Giorgio Armani’s timeless India connection that shaped his fashion journey Giorgio Armani’s bond with India went beyond admiration. From sending gowns to be hand-beaded by Indian artisans to launching an achkan-inspired capsule collection, the fashion icon found lasting inspiration in India’s culture, craft, and heritage.

New Delhi:

The world lost one of the biggest voices in the fashion industry with Giorgio Armani's demise. The fashion mogul passed away at 91. While the world is celebrating the man who gave the world soft-shouldered suits, sculptural gowns, and a whole new language of elegance. But tucked into the folds of his legacy is a story not everyone knows: his quiet but enduring love for India.

For Armani, India wasn’t just a destination; it was his muse. He often sent his gowns to be hand-beaded in the country, entrusting Indian artisans with delicate embroidery in crystals, sequins, and pearls. The kind of craftsmanship that could only be achieved with patience and a steady hand is found in the workshops of India. He was so enamoured that one set of Emporio Armani show notes once featured the brand’s logo inside a stylised lotus flower, written in a typeface that evoked Devanagari script: a subtle yet unmistakable nod to India.

The 1994 journey that changed Giorgio Armani's eye

In 1994, Armani made his first trip to India. It was not just a holiday but a pilgrimage of sorts, one that left an indelible mark on his design vocabulary. Travelling across the country, Armani was said to be captivated by the colours, the silhouettes, and the quiet grandeur of Indian attire.

Back in Milan, this translated into a menswear collection that riffed on Indian styles while keeping his signature restraint intact. Italian tailoring met Indian heritage — a cultural dialogue stitched in fabric.

Twenty-five years later: the achkan returns

Fast forward to 2019, and Armani revisited that inspiration with a capsule collection dedicated to the achkan, the regal knee-length jacket that has long been a mainstay of Indian grooms and dignitaries.

Rendered in Armani’s restrained palette of white, navy, black, and grey, the collection was proof of his philosophy: fashion doesn’t need to shout to be powerful. It was also deeply personal — launched exclusively in India, it was a way of giving back to the place that had once fuelled his creative imagination.

Armani's genuine love for India

The attachment of Armani toward India was genuine, never just for the sake of fashion. He did not simply borrow motifs; he absorbed the meaning, the attention to detail, the layering of history, and respect for craft. His vision was to show that fashion can be global and local, cosmopolitan yet deeply respectful of culture.

As the fashion world prepares to bid farewell to its King Giorgio, India too has a claim in one of his narratives: a reminder that in his realm of elegance, there was always a place for a blooming lotus.