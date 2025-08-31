Why Gen Z may never face a midlife crisis the way Boomers and Millennials did Unlike Boomers and Millennials, Gen Z may not experience a traditional midlife crisis. With therapy normalised, flexible careers, and a focus on mental health, this generation is rewriting adulthood and redefining what balance, success, and fulfilment look like.

As a 1995-born Millennial, I sometimes wonder if the “mid-life crisis” my parents’ generation warned me about is on the verge of extinction. For Boomers, it was the red sports car. For us Millennials, it was the sudden obsession with quitting our jobs to “find ourselves” in Bali. But Gen Z? They may never need to reach that breaking point at all.

But as Gen Z steps into adulthood, it’s becoming clear that they may never hit that same crisis point. Instead, they’re dismantling the very conditions that led Boomers and Millennials into emotional freefall at 40.

How Boomers lived the script

Boomers grew up with a rigid roadmap: study, get a job, marry young, buy a house, work until retirement. For decades, they postponed questions of happiness in favour of stability. By the time they hit their 40s, dissatisfaction often exploded into the classic “midlife crisis.”

How Millennials cracked under pressure

Millennials came of age in a world of economic downturns, rising living costs, and endless hustle culture. We were told to work hard now, enjoy later. The problem? “Later” never really came. By our 30s, many of us were burnt out, juggling career instability and sky-high rent, realising that the promises of financial freedom or work-life balance were mostly myths. Cue: existential spirals, job-hopping, therapy, and the occasional questionable tattoo.

Why Gen Z may never need one

Therapy isn’t taboo anymore

Unlike us, Gen Z doesn’t wait for a breakdown to seek help. They talk openly about anxiety, burnout, and mental health, often in their teens. Early self-awareness means they’re processing emotions before they hit a boiling point.

They reject the traditional life path

Gen Z questions whether they even want the house, the 9-to-5, or the marriage certificate. Where Millennials chased milestones we thought were compulsory, Gen Z is curating lives on their own terms. That means fewer ladders to climb and fewer regrets later.

Work-life balance isn’t optional

While Millennials were raised on hustle culture, Gen Z is calling time on burnout. They’re unapologetic about “quiet quitting,” demanding flexibility, and prioritising wellbeing over pay cheques. Essentially, they’re integrating rest while they work, not after.

Will Gen Z dodge all crises?

Of course not. Life will still throw curveballs: climate anxiety, job insecurity, and the pressure of living online all weigh heavily on them. But the collective midlife crisis, complete with mid-priced convertibles and sudden divorces, may become rare.

As a Millennial, I envy that. Gen Z’s “quarter-life honesty” might just save them from our “mid-life chaos.” And maybe, just maybe, the next crisis will look more like a TikTok trend than a breakdown in a therapist’s office.

