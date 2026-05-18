‘I’m not lazy, I’m overwhelmed’: Psychotherapist explains Gen Z’s 'functional freeze'

New Delhi:

There is a specific kind of exhaustion that often gets mistaken for laziness. It looks like unopened emails, unfinished work, ignored messages and the inability to begin even the simplest tasks. But according to mental health experts, for many Gen Z individuals, this may actually be something called “functional freeze”.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder and Director of Gateway of Healing, explains that functional freeze is not about unwillingness to work or lack of discipline. Instead, it is often the nervous system’s response to prolonged emotional overload and chronic stress. “There is a specific kind of paralysis that looks, from the outside, exactly like laziness,” she explains. “The unopened emails, the missed deadlines, the inability to start even the simplest task, but none of it is a motivation problem.”

Why Gen Z appears especially vulnerable

According to Dr Tugnait, Gen Z has grown up under unusually intense emotional and psychological pressure compared to previous generations. “This generation came of age during a pandemic, entered a deeply uncertain job market, and has spent years in a social media environment designed to maximise both stimulation and comparison,” she says. “The nervous system was never built to sustain that level of continuous input.”

She explains that functional freeze should not automatically be viewed as a personal failing, but rather as a predictable response to prolonged overstimulation and stress without adequate recovery.

Why ‘just push through it’ often backfires

One of the biggest misconceptions around burnout and emotional shutdown is the idea that discipline alone can solve it. Dr Tugnait says this approach often worsens the problem because the body is already operating in a state of nervous system overload.

“The instinct, cultural and personal, is to override the freeze with discipline and effort, but this rarely works,” she explains. “Pressuring the body to perform before the nervous system has been regulated tends to deepen the shutdown rather than resolve it.” According to the psychotherapist, functional freeze is not simply a productivity issue but a physiological state that cannot be solved through pressure alone.

What may actually help during a functional freeze

Dr Tugnait explains that recovery begins with nervous system regulation rather than forcing productivity immediately. “Regulation has to come before re-engagement,” she says. “Movement, deliberate breathing, reducing sensory input, or simply being around someone calming, these are not distractions from the problem. They are the conditions that make addressing the problem possible.”

Experts say small actions that create emotional safety and reduce overstimulation may help the body gradually move out of shutdown mode.

The idea of “functional freeze” has increasingly gained attention online because many young people deeply relate to the feeling of wanting to complete tasks while feeling mentally unable to begin. As conversations around burnout, anxiety, overstimulation and digital exhaustion continue growing, experts believe recognising functional freeze may help reduce shame and encourage healthier conversations around mental wellbeing.

Also read: From burnout to balance: Why the Bhagavad Gita still resonates with Gen Z