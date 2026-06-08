Always online, always exhausted? Why Gen Z is facing burnout earlier than previous generations

New Delhi:

Gen Z entered the workforce with a reputation for being ambitious, adaptable and digitally fluent. Having grown up in an era dominated by smartphones, social media and constant connectivity, this generation is often praised for its ability to embrace technology and change with ease. Yet, despite these strengths, a growing number of young professionals are experiencing burnout within the first few years of their careers. According to Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, International SOS (India), the issue is not simply about younger employees struggling to cope with workplace pressures. Instead, it reflects a deeper shift in the way modern work operates.

The generation that never truly switches off

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z has spent most of its life connected to the digital world. Work emails, instant messaging platforms and collaboration tools are always within reach, making it increasingly difficult to separate professional responsibilities from personal time. Many young professionals feel a strong need to prove themselves early in their careers. They want to make an impact, progress quickly and demonstrate their value within competitive workplaces. While ambition can be a positive quality, it can also lead to a cycle of constant availability and self-imposed pressure. As a result, switching off from work has become harder than ever, with professional responsibilities often extending well beyond traditional working hours.

Burnout is more than working long hours

Burnout is often associated with long working days and heavy workloads. However, experts say the reality is far more complex. According to Dr Vora, burnout is frequently driven by sustained mental and emotional strain. A continuous stream of notifications, virtual meetings and workplace conversations leaves little room for genuine recovery. Over time, this can lead to digital fatigue, declining motivation and emotional exhaustion. In many cases, employees who appear productive and engaged on the surface may be struggling silently behind the scenes.

The pressure to succeed quickly

One of the challenges facing Gen Z is the desire to accelerate career growth. Many young professionals are eager to take ownership of projects and responsibilities. However, without clear guidance and realistic expectations, that enthusiasm can quickly become overwhelming. Employees may take on more work than they can comfortably manage because they fear that saying no could affect future opportunities. This can create a situation where individuals remain constantly busy but lack clarity on priorities, increasing stress levels and reducing overall wellbeing.

When ambition turns into exhaustion, Dr Vora points to the example of a 24-year-old employee at a multinational company who took on multiple assignments, responded to late-night messages and attended back-to-back virtual meetings in an effort to impress her employer. Within a few months, she began experiencing fatigue, irritability and declining motivation, all classic signs of burnout. The situation was made worse by a mismatch in expectations. While her manager interpreted her struggles as a lack of resilience, she felt unsupported and overwhelmed.

Such disconnects between managers and employees are becoming increasingly common in today's workplaces. What employees can do to protect themselves. Experts believe preventing burnout requires a combination of personal boundaries and organisational support. For employees, simple habits can make a meaningful difference. Setting clear boundaries around work hours, prioritising sleep, exercising regularly, taking breaks from screens and seeking clarity on expectations can all help reduce stress and support long-term wellbeing.

According to Dr Vora, organisations should focus less on constant employee availability and more on outcomes. Providing clear direction, reducing unnecessary after-hours communication and regularly checking in on employees' wellbeing can help create healthier and more supportive workplaces. When employees feel trusted and supported rather than constantly monitored, they are more likely to remain engaged, productive and resilient over the long term.

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