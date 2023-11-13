'This Diwali is not going to be the same...': Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

After 32 years of marriage, billionaire Gautam Singhania has announced separation from wife Nawaz. Singhania, 58, had married Nawaz Modi, daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi, in 1999. In a social media post, Singhania, chairman and managing director of textiles-to-real estate conglomerate Raymond Ltd, said, "This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. I believe that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on."

He had married Nawaz, who was 29 years old in 1999, after eight years of courtship. "32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a strength of each other... we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions in our lives," he added.

He, however, did not give details of the separation and custody of their two children.

"As I reflect over the unfortunate developments in the recent past, there has been a lot of unsubstantiated rumour mongering, and gossip surrounding our lives fanned by 'not so well-wishers'," he wrote. "I am parting ways with her while we continue to do what is best for our two precious diamonds Niharika and Nisa."

Seeking privacy and respect for their personal decisions, Singhania said, "Please respect this personal decision and kindly give us the space to settle all aspects of the relationship. Seeking your best wishes for the entire family during these times."

This comes a week after Nawaz posted a video wherein she can be heard saying that she was standing outside JK Gram (Singhania's Property) in Thane. In the viral clip, Nawaz claimed that she was invited to a party, but denied entry to the premises.

Nawaz was left with no option but to wait outside the premises. There were no reports of them being allowed to enter the house.

