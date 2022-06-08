Ganga Dussehra 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp & Facebook Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers to share

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ganga Dussehra 2022

Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. This year it will be celebrated on June 9 (Thursday). On this day it is believed that Goddess Ganga appeared on earth. Ganga Dussehra is one of the most significant festivals of the Hindus. Devotees take a dip into the holy river Ganges to get rid of their sins and take blessings of Goddess Ganga. They also meditate. This day marks special importance in the lives of Lord Shiva's devotees as well. Here we bring to you best wishes, WhatsApp & Facebook Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers that you can share with your loved ones and make their day special.

Ganga Dussehra 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp & Facebook Greetings

"On this blessed occasion of Ganga Dussehra, may Maa Ganga always bring happiness and positivity to your life. Sending warm wishes on Ganga Dussehra to you and your family." "A very Happy Ganga Dussehra to you and your family. I wish Maa Ganga is always there to bring into our lives prosperity and success." "May Ganga Maiya is always there to protect you from all the negativities and bless you with joys and glory. A very Happy Ganga Dussehra to you and your family." "There is nothing in this world that can replace Maa Ganga for us and on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, let us offer our prayers and be thankful to her for all her love." "Har Har Gange. Ganga Maiyya ki Jai. Ganga Dussehra ka pavan avsar par dheron shubh kamnayein." "There is nothing in this world that can replace Maa Ganga for us and on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, let us offer our prayers and be thankful to her for all her love." "Warm greetings on Ganga Dussehra to you and your family. May you celebrate this auspicious occasion by thanking Maa Ganga for all her blessings and love she has showered us with." "Let us remember Maa Ganga and thank her for all the love and blessings she has showered our planet with. Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganga Dussehra."

Ganga Dussehra 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers

