Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, HD Images

Follow us on Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes and quotes to share

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: India will mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, he was a lawyer who rose to prominence after he fought for his rights when thrown out of a train at Pietermaritzburg, Africa. He later became a very vocal advocate for the rights of Africans and Indians in Africa over the period of his stay of 21 years in South Africa. Mahatma’s way of choosing non-violence to attain independence for the country against British rule created history and made the world drop the weapons. He is fondly remembered by people across the world as 'Mahatma' or 'Bapu.'

Mahatma Gandhi initiated the Satyagraha and Ahimsa movements to fight for India's liberation. Thus, Bapu's birth anniversary is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly. Now, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, here are some quotes, images, messages, and statuses that you can share with your friends to celebrate the man who sacrificed himself for the freedom of our nation. ALSO READ: Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Significance, Celebrations and all you want to know

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

G = Great A = Amazing N = Nationalist D = Daring H = Honest I = Indian Happy Birthday, Father of the Nation!

"Non-violence is not a garment to put on and off at will. Its seat is in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!"

"Be the change that you want to see in the world." Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave." Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

"May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to triumph this Gandhi Jayanti."

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Images and Quotes

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGandhi Jayanti 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGandhi Jayanti 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGandhi Jayanti 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGandhi Jayanti 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGandhi Jayanti 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGandhi Jayanti 2022

Read More Lifestyle News