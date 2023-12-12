From Tacos to Quesadilla: 7 restaurants in Delhi-NCR that offer best Mexican food

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 restaurants in Delhi-NCR that offer best Mexican food

Best Mexican Food in Delhi-NCR: Delhi, a melting pot of diverse culinary experiences, has embraced Mexican cuisine's vibrant and flavorful world with open arms. The city offers a tempting array of Mexican delights that are both mouthwatering and healthy. From sizzling fajitas to cheesy enchiladas, Delhi's Mexican food scene is a feast for the senses. In this article, let's explore the 5 best restaurants in Delhi-NCR that offer the best Mexican delicacies.

Just Mex It: Just Mex It Delhi stands as a testament to the city's thriving Mexican culinary scene. This homegrown franchise has become a household name, inviting patrons to savour a delightful fusion of authentic Mexican flavours with a local touch. The diverse menu presents various tempting options, ranging from the crisp Tostadas and savoury Smoked Chicken Quesadillas to the hearty Chicken Crispers and flavorful Veg Enchiladas.

Chilli’s: This locally grown Mexican franchise is making waves in Delhi-NCR. It offers a variety of delicious options like crispy Tostadas, and rich flavours of the Smoked Chicken Quesadillas. For something heartier, the Chicken Crispers are a go-to, and there's also a flavorful option for vegetarians – the Veg Enchiladas. To enhance your dining experience, consider pairing your chosen dish with a refreshing and chilled margarita.

Maquina: If you're in Hauz Khas and have a hankering for Mexican cuisine, make a beeline for Maquina. Dive into their Tex-Mex offerings, featuring a delightful array ranging from tacos and enchiladas to burritos and quesadillas. And here's a pro-tip: don't miss out on trying their Cooney Island Iced Tea – it's a game-changer when paired with any of these scrumptious dishes.

TGI Fridays: TGI Fridays is a place we adore, especially for their Veg Chimchangas, Shrimp Skewers, Tostada Chicken Nachos, and the flavorful Balsamic Fire Roasted Pepper Soup. When it comes to drinks, complement your meal with the refreshing Strawberry Basil Margarita – it's a must-try.

Taco Bell: If you're looking for a budget-friendly yet tasty Mexican-inspired feast, Taco Bell is the place to be. It is a go-to spot for those craving the mouthwatering Cheesy Double Decker Tacos, Layer Chicken Burrito, Crispy Chicken Tacos, and the flavorful Tikka Masala Burritos.

Los Pepes Taqueria: You should give their Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla, Aged Spanish Chorizo & Cheese Quesadilla, Spiced Refried Beans & Cheese Tacos, and Honey Lime Braised Chicken Burrito a shot – they're truly worth trying! It's worth noting, though, that these folks exclusively provide home delivery and don't have a physical outlet for dine-in. So, if you're up for a delightful Mexican meal in the comfort of your own space, these dishes are a surefire way to satisfy your cravings.

Cafeteria & Co: It is an absolute delight and easily ranks among the best Mexican places in Delhi. Not only is the food incredibly yummy and casual, but it's also Instagram-worthy – perfect for those who love to capture their culinary adventures. The overload shakes are a must-try, adding an extra layer of deliciousness to the experience. One standout dish is the Peri Peri Chicken Tikka, a fantastic fusion of desi and Mexican flavours that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. The best part? It's a kid-friendly sports bar, making it an excellent choice for a family outing.

