From 80 kg to 64 kg: Fitness influencer reveals the diet plan behind her 16 kg weight loss

New Delhi:

Weight loss stories often grab attention because they offer a glimpse into the habits people followed to achieve lasting results. Fitness influencer Aarti Sharma recently shared the diet plan she credits for helping her go from 80 kg to 64 kg.

In an Instagram video, Aarti broke down her daily eating routine and hydration habits. Alongside the video, she wrote: "these foods changed everything". Her diet focused on simple, familiar foods rather than complicated meal plans or extreme restrictions.

Aarti Sharma's weight loss diet plan

According to the fitness influencer, her day would begin with chia seed water early in the morning.

For breakfast, she opted for protein-rich foods, including boiled eggs, an omelette and protein powder.

Around noon, she would have any seasonal fruit as a snack.

Lunch consisted of two chapatis along with either egg bhurji or paneer bhurji. She also included salad in the meal.

In the evening, Aarti would have milky coffee along with a bowl of makhana.

For dinner, she kept things relatively simple. Her meal usually included either dal and chawal or a salad.

Before going to sleep, she drank green tea.

The hydration habit she followed

Apart from her meals, Aarti also paid close attention to water intake.

According to the details shared in the video, she consumed between three and four litres of water every day.

The influencer presented the routine as part of her weight loss journey from 80 kg to 64 kg, highlighting the foods and habits she followed consistently during the process.

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While individual nutritional needs can vary from person to person, Aarti's Instagram post focused on a diet built around protein-rich foods, fruits, salads, regular hydration and relatively straightforward home-style meals.

As she summed it up in her video, "these foods changed everything".

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.