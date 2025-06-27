From 2 litres of water to 30-second plank: Fitness coach shares 28-day challenge to reset your health routine Get fit in 28 days! Follow this fitness challenge to reset your health routine, featuring daily workouts and hydration goals. Transform your body and boost your well-being!

New Delhi:

For a lot of people, the first obstacle when beginning a journey to get in shape is actually getting started. Finding motivation in maintaining discipline can be hard. But there is a solution: to find a simple and clear fitness plan in order to begin to gain fitness habits.

Good news: Lessie, a fitness coach followed by more than 4.5 million people on Instagram, published her 28 day “betterme” challenge, an easy weight loss programme perfect to get started. The program only has 5 rules to follow daily that are as follows:

1. No sodas for 28 days

Say goodbye to sugary sodas and bubbly temptations. Cutting down soda helps to minimise bloating, normalise blood sugar, and aid in weight loss. Are you craving bubbles? Try pairing sparkling water with lemon or mint.

2. Drink 2 litres of water daily

Hydration is crucial. Aim for at least 2 litres of water per day to eliminate toxins, aid digestion, and improve skin health. Set reminders as needed; your body will thank you.

3. 15-minute workout, 3 times a week

There's no need for sophisticated equipment. A 15-minute exercise session, such as a brisk walk, home HIIT, dancing workout, or yoga, will greatly boost your energy and metabolism. Keep things basic but consistent.

4. 20 squats every morning

Begin your day with 20 squats to wake up your lower body, engage muscles, and increase circulation. It's an excellent technique to boost energy without using coffee.

5. 30-second plank every evening

Before going to bed, do a 30-second plank to strengthen your core and enhance your posture. It's quick, efficient, and the ideal way to conclude your day with purpose.

Bonus advice for staying on track:

Track your water and exercise days in a journal or app.

Pair the challenge with healthy, balanced meals.

Don't aim for perfection, but for consistency.

Invite your friend to join you for accountability.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to boring pudding, try this delicious jamun chia seed pudding; know recipe