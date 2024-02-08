5 simple tips to get rid of Foul smell in fridge - You need to know everything

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 simple tips to get rid of foul smell in fridge

That unpleasant whiff hitting you every time you open the fridge door? It's not just you. Foul odours can lurk in even the most organised refrigerators, leaving you wondering what's gone bad and how to tackle the problem. But fear not, with a few simple steps, you can banish the stench and restore your fridge to its fresh-smelling glory.

Clean Out the Fridge Regularly

Regular cleaning is the cornerstone of keeping your refrigerator smelling fresh. Start by removing all items from the fridge and checking their expiration dates. Dispose of any expired or spoiled food, paying particular attention to leftovers, fruits, and vegetables that may have begun to decompose. Use this opportunity to also wipe down jars, containers, and bottles to remove any spills or residue. A thorough cleaning of the refrigerator interior, including shelves, drawers, and door seals, will help eliminate sources of odour buildup.

Use Baking Soda

Baking soda is a powerful natural deodoriser that can help neutralise odours in your refrigerator. Simply place an open box or a small dish of baking soda on one of the shelves to absorb any lingering smells. Baking soda works by trapping and neutralising odours rather than masking them. Be sure to replace the baking soda every one to three months, depending on how quickly it absorbs odours. This simple yet effective method can help keep your fridge smelling fresh without the need for harsh chemicals.

Wipe Down Interior Surfaces

Spills and leaks inside the refrigerator can lead to the development of unpleasant odours over time. To combat this, regularly wipe down the interior surfaces of your fridge with a mixture of warm water and mild detergent. Pay close attention to shelves, drawers, and door seals, where food particles and spills tend to accumulate. Use a sponge or cloth to thoroughly clean these areas, removing any residue or bacteria that may be causing the odour. Keeping the interior of your refrigerator clean and sanitary will help prevent odours from taking hold.

Store Foods Properly

The way you store food in your refrigerator can also impact its overall odour. Proper storage practices can help prevent odours from spreading and ensure that your food stays fresh for longer. Make sure all food items are tightly sealed or stored in airtight containers to prevent odours from escaping. Consider using separate containers for strong-smelling foods like onions, garlic, and cheese to contain their odours. Additionally, store raw meats on the bottom shelf or in a designated drawer to prevent cross-contamination and reduce the risk of foul smells spreading throughout the fridge.

Refresh with Citrus

Citrus fruits such as lemons, limes, and oranges can help refresh your refrigerator with their natural fragrance. Cut a citrus fruit in half and place it on a plate or in a small bowl inside your fridge. The acidic properties of citrus can help neutralise odours while leaving behind a pleasant scent. Replace the citrus every week or as needed to maintain its effectiveness. Not only will this help eliminate odours, but it will also add a refreshing aroma to your refrigerator.