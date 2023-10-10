Former 'Mr Tamil Nadu' dies during steam bath in Chennai, here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Representative image

Former Mr Tamil Nadu Yogesh passed away on Sunday. According to reports, the incident took place while he was taking a steam bath after his workout at a gym in Korattur, Chennai.

Reports stated that the 41-year-old resumed his training for an upcoming competition. Also a popular bodybuilder and a fitness trainer, Yogesh informed about his fatigue followed by the workout and went for a steam bath to relax. He did not respond from the steam room after 30 minutes following which his colleagues broke in and found him unconscious.

Yogesh was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead. The doctors cited cardiac arrest as the reason for his death.

