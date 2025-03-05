Follow these simple DIY hacks to remove yellow stains deposited on buckets and mugs The buckets and mugs kept in the bathroom get very dirty. It becomes difficult to remove the stubborn yellow marks on the bucket and mug. But with these easy DIY hacks, you can clean the dirty bucket and mug in minutes.

Along with cleaning the house, it is also important to keep the bathroom clean. Germs grow rapidly in a dirty bathroom, which can make you sick. Some people clean the bathroom floor, tiles, pot, and sink but forget to clean the things kept in the bathroom. Especially the bucket, mug, and stool used in the bathroom become very dirty. There are stubborn yellow marks of water on the bucket and mug. Slowly, the color of the bucket and mug starts turning yellow. In such a situation, it becomes very difficult to use the dirty bucket and mug. Here are some easy ways to clean the bathroom bucket and mug. Using these hacks, all the stains will be removed, and the bucket and mug will start shining like new.

DIY hacks to remove stains deposited on bucket and mug

Bathroom Cleaner: While cleaning the bathroom, just like you apply cleaner on other places and leave it for a while, similarly apply any bathroom cleaner on the bucket, mug, and stool kept in the bathroom and leave it for a while. Now clean them by rubbing them with the help of a scrubber. By cleaning the bucket and mug like this once a week, they will shine like new in a few days. You will not need to buy any other solution separately to clean the bucket and mug. With this, yellow water stains will be easily cleaned. Soda and lemon: You can use soda and lemon to clean the things kept in the bathroom. Water stains can be easily removed with this. Make a thick solution of soda and lemon and apply it to the water stains, bucket, mug, and stoop. Leave it like this for some time. After this, clean the bucket and mug by rubbing them with a scrubber. With this, the dirty bucket and mug will be cleaned easily and will start shining like new. Acid: Some people use acid to clean the bathroom. However, mild acid should be used for bathroom cleaning. Because acid leaves marks. Mix some water in the acid, apply it to stubborn stains, and spread it. Apply acid to mugs, buckets, or other things kept in the bathroom and leave it. After some time, wear gloves on your hands and clean them with the help of a brush. This will make your dirty bathroom shine. Keep in mind that the acid should not touch your skin.

