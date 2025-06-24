Follow these ayurveda practices daily to strengthen immunity during COVID Boost immunity with Ayurveda: Eat a balanced diet, practice yoga and meditation, stay hydrated, and incorporate herbs like turmeric and amla to enhance your body's defences against COVID.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, all of mankind across the globe is suffering. Enhancing the body's natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. According to Dr Mahesh Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Kayachikitsa, SDMIAH, Bengaluru, ayurveda being the science of life, plays a crucial role as a natural remedy for maintaining health. ayurveda’s extensive knowledge base on preventive care derives from the concepts of “Dinacharya”, daily regimens, and “Ritucharya”, seasonal regimens, to maintain a healthy life.

Daily measures to follow

Drink warm water throughout the day to support digestion and flush out toxins.

Daily practice of yogasana, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 mins.

Spices like turmeric, jeera, coriander, Garlic, gooseberry are recommended in cooking.

Take adequate sleep (7-8 hrs) and avoid daytime sleep.

Consume a balanced, healthy, wholesome diet according to season, body constitution and compatibility.

Consume freshly cooked meals with highly nutritious food.

Ayurveda immunity-promoting measures

Herbal tea or decoction made from tulasi, cinnamon, black pepper, and dry ginger, once or twice a day. add jaggery and lemon juice to your taste.

Golden milk – half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml of hot milk

Take chyavanaprash 10gms(tsp) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free chyawanprash.

Consume a variety of fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and foods rich in vitamins C and D.

Simple ayurvedic remedies

Oil pulling therapy – Take 1 tablespoon of oil or coconut oil in the mouth. do not drink; swish it in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it out, followed by a warm water rinse. this can be done once or twice a day.

Steam inhalation – with plain water or fresh Mint leaves or camphor – can be practised once a day in case of a sore throat.

Lavanga/clove powder mixed with honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of dry cough or throat irritation.

