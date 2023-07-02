Fitness sensation Jo Linder, 30, succumbs to Aneurysm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JO LINDER Jo Linder

Fitness sensation Jo Linker, fondly known as Joesthetic passed away at 30. The bodybuilder, who enjoyed a massive fan following, succumbed to an aneurysm. The death of the YouTube star was confirmed by his girlfriend on Instagram.

Jo Linker's girlfriend Nicha shared a series of pictures of her with the bodybuilder and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Jo is the best place for everyone. Yesterday he passed away from an aneurysm. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace on my neck that he made for me .. then..we just lay down and cuddled..waiting for the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. then this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept saying that he pain his neck .. we do not really realize it… until it too late. At this moment I couldn’t write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and HARD WORKMAN and loyalty and honesty smart. And he is a believer in EVERYONE. especially ME he believes in me and that I could be better and be someone in this world. When everyone else just laughs about it. He thinks a lot about what to POST and CARE a lot about every comment and every day after he posted him just in his room reply all the comments himself… he put in a lot of work to be motivated his fan EVEN though sometimes he does feel not so motivated. but he can’t rest or GIVE UP. Because he knew 8 million people out need this from him. like he always says “Keep pushing and STAY STRONG “ If your guys know him as I do… he is the most amazing and incredible person in this world. He did so much and he build so far just by himself. So please remember him as Joesthetics."

Have a look at the post here:

Jo Linker was popular for his bodybuilding routines and content on YouTube. According to The Metro, Jo had been living in Thailand with his girlfriend.

Read More Lifestyle News