First aid steps after a dog bite: What to do in the first 15 minutes The first 15 minutes after a dog bite are crucial. Quick washing and disinfecting can help to reduce the chances of infection or rabies transmission. Read on to know what you should do in the first 15 minutes after a dog bite.

New Delhi:

Dog bites happen suddenly, which leaves a person shocked and unsure of what to do next. While some bites may seem to be minor at first, they can eventually turn out to have serious risks such as infections, tissue damage and rabies, among others. The immediate steps taken in the first few minutes are important because they determine how well the wound is cleaned and how much the risk of complications can be reduced.

The first 15 minutes after a dog bite are crucial. Quick washing and disinfecting can help to reduce the chances of infection or rabies transmission. Read on to know what you should do in the first 15 minutes after a dog bite.

What to do in the first 15 minutes after a dog bite?

Control Bleeding

If the bite is bleeding heavily, apply gentle pressure with a clean cloth or bandage to slow the bleeding. Avoid pressing too hard on the wound, as it may push bacteria deeper inside.

Wash the Wound Thoroughly

Wash the bite with plenty of running water and mild soap for at least 5–10 minutes, within the first few minutes. This is the most critical step because it helps flush out saliva, dirt and bacteria that can cause infections or transmit rabies.

Apply an Antiseptic Solution

After washing, apply an antiseptic like povidone-iodine, hydrogen peroxide, or alcohol-based disinfectant. This reduces bacterial load and lowers the risk of infection. Make sure the antiseptic covers the entire wound area.

Cover with a Clean Bandage

Use a sterile gauze or clean cloth to lightly cover the wound. This prevents further contamination from dirt or contact while you seek medical help. For deep wounds, avoid tight wrapping; just protect it until you get medical help.

Seek Immediate Medical Help

Even if the bite looks minor, contact a doctor within the first 15 minutes. Dog bites carry the risk of rabies, tetanus, and bacterial infections. A healthcare professional will decide whether rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), tetanus shots or antibiotics are necessary.

ALSO READ: Comic Con Delhi 2025: Dates, venue, tickets and what to expect