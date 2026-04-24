Eating enough protein but missing fibre? Heart surgeon shares foods to fix your daily intake

New Delhi:

Protein is everywhere right now. Shakes, powders, high-protein meals. It has become the focus for anyone trying to eat better or lose weight. And yes, it matters. But somewhere in all of this, another nutrient quietly gets ignored.

Fibre. Not as trendy. Not talked about enough. But just as important. Maybe more in some ways. It supports digestion, heart health, and a lot of basic functions people tend to overlook.

The fibre gap most people miss

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, pointed out something that often goes unnoticed. Most people are simply not getting enough fibre in their daily diet.

He explained, “Now, here’s the thing. The average American eats about 17 grams of fibre a day, and that’s just not enough. The recommendation is 25 grams for women and about 38 grams for men.”

That gap is bigger than it seems. And it adds up over time.

Simple high-fibre meals you can actually follow

Instead of making things complicated, he suggested keeping it practical. Everyday foods. Easy combinations. Meals that do not need much planning.

Breakfast options

Oatmeal made from rolled oats, half a cup dry, with one cup raspberries and one ounce almonds gives around 15.5 grams of fibre

One medium pear with two tablespoons flaxseeds and yoghurt provides roughly 10 to 12 grams of fibre

Lunch or dinner ideas

Half a cup cooked lentils offers about 7.8 grams of fibre

Half a cup cooked black beans gives close to 7.5 grams

One medium sweet potato with skin along with one cup cooked broccoli provides around nine to 10 grams

These are simple swaps. Nothing extreme. Just small additions that push your intake up.

Why fibre matters more than it seems

Fibre does more than just help with digestion.

“Why is fibre so important? Well, it helps you maintain your blood glucose levels. It helps you regulate your cholesterol levels, and it’s essential for your gut microbiome. Now, I realise this isn’t a sexy bio hack, but it is easily accessible for most people, and it’s extremely powerful,” he said.

It is not flashy. But it works. And sometimes, that is enough.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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