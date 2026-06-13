Fatty liver disease: Doctor shares 5 habits that may help reduce liver fat and improve liver enzymes

New Delhi:

Fatty liver disease is no longer a condition seen only in older adults. In recent years, doctors have noticed it appearing more frequently in younger people as well, often alongside modern lifestyle habits such as highly processed diets, long hours of sitting, lack of exercise and poor sleep patterns.

What makes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) particularly tricky is that it often develops quietly. Many people may not realise there is a problem until routine blood tests show elevated liver enzymes or imaging scans reveal excess fat in the liver. The encouraging part? Experts say a number of everyday habits can help support liver health and improve metabolic function over time.

In a recent Instagram video posted on June 11, Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, shared several evidence-based strategies that may help reduce liver fat and support healthier liver enzyme levels.

"Coffee, omega-3s, berberine, adequate protein, and post-meal walking may all support lower liver fat and healthier liver enzymes. But the biggest drivers remain improved insulin sensitivity, regular exercise, reduced refined carbohydrates and alcohol, and weight loss when appropriate," Dr Sood explained.

5 habits that may support a healthier liver

1. Drinking coffee daily

Your morning coffee may be doing more than helping you wake up.

According to Dr Sood, coffee contains polyphenols, antioxidants and other compounds that have been linked to lower liver enzyme levels and a reduced risk of liver damage.

"Coffee is consistently associated with lower ALT, AST, and GGT levels, along with lower fibrosis risk," he said.

The physician added that coffee's active compounds may support the liver in several ways.

"Its caffeine, polyphenols, and chlorogenic acids may help reduce oxidative stress, improve insulin signaling, and influence liver fat metabolism," Dr Sood explained.

2. Taking omega-3s

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, may help reduce fat accumulation in the liver.

According to Dr Sood, these healthy fats appear to work by influencing how the body stores and uses fat.

"EPA and DHA may help reduce liver fat by suppressing lipogenesis and supporting fatty acid oxidation," he said.

The doctor also pointed to broader research findings.

"Meta-analyses suggest omega-3s can improve triglycerides and reduce hepatic fat accumulation, especially when combined with broader lifestyle changes," Dr Sood noted.

That last point matters. Supplements alone rarely do all the heavy lifting.

3. Taking berberine

Berberine has attracted growing attention in recent years for its potential metabolic benefits.

The plant-derived compound is commonly used as a supplement and has been studied for its possible role in supporting liver health.

"Berberine has been studied for NAFLD because it may improve insulin resistance, lipid metabolism, and glucose regulation," Dr Sood said.

He explained that much of its effect may be linked to a process that helps the body use energy more efficiently.

"Much of its effect appears linked to AMPK activation, which helps shift the body toward more efficient energy use and less fat production," he added.

4. Eating 30 to 40 g of protein per meal

Getting enough protein at each meal could also play an important role in supporting liver health.

Dr Sood recommends aiming for around 30 to 40 grams of protein per meal.

"Adequate protein supports satiety, lean muscle preservation, glucose control, and liver tissue maintenance," he said.

The physician noted that maintaining muscle mass may be particularly important because lower muscle mass has been associated with a higher risk of NAFLD.

"Since lower muscle mass is associated with higher NAFLD risk, maintaining muscle may indirectly support healthier liver metabolism," Dr Sood explained.

5. Walking after meals

One of the simplest recommendations on the list requires no supplement and no complicated routine.

Just walk.

According to Dr Sood, a short walk after meals can help the body's muscles use circulating glucose more effectively.

"Post-meal walking helps muscles use circulating glucose, reducing postprandial glucose spikes and insulin demand," he said.

Over time, these small improvements can add up.

"Over time, improved insulin sensitivity may reduce the metabolic signals that drive fat accumulation in the liver," Dr Sood emphasised.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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