Father's Day 2026: Date, history, significance and why the day is celebrated

New Delhi:

Father's Day provides an opportunity to honour fathers and father figures whose love, support and guidance have shaped our lives. While Father's Day is often celebrated through gifts, family meals and heartfelt gestures, its history dates back more than a century.

In 2026, Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 21, in India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and several other countries that observe the occasion on the third Sunday of June.

The origin of Father's Day

The modern celebration of Father's Day is largely credited to Sonora Smart Dodd, an American woman from Spokane, Washington. Inspired by the growing popularity of Mother's Day, she believed fathers deserved a day of recognition as well. Her inspiration came from her own father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who raised six children on his own after the death of his wife.

Wanting to honour his dedication and sacrifice, Sonora campaigned for a special day dedicated to fathers.

The first Father's Day celebration

The first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington. The idea gradually gained popularity across the United States and eventually spread to other parts of the world. However, it was not until 1972 that Father's Day became an official national holiday in the United States after President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation recognising the occasion.

Why is Father's Day celebrated?

Father's Day is observed to acknowledge the important role fathers and father figures play in families and society.

The occasion encourages people to appreciate:

The love and support fathers provide

The sacrifices they make for their families

The guidance and life lessons they share

The unique bond between fathers and their children

It also provides an opportunity for families to create meaningful memories together.

How Father's Day is celebrated

People celebrate Father's Day in different ways around the world. Common traditions include:

Exchanging cards, greetings and gifts

Organising family lunches or dinners

Spending quality time together

Sharing photographs and tributes on social media

As Father's Day approaches on June 21, 2026, families around the world will once again come together to honour the men who have guided, protected and supported them through every stage of life.

Whether it is through a thoughtful gift, a family gathering or a simple phone call, Father's Day is ultimately about expressing gratitude to the people who have always been there when it mattered most.

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