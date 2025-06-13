Father's Day 2025: When is it? Know history, significance, celebrations and more Father's Day is a beautiful reminder to pause and express our love and appreciation for the men who have guided, supported, and shaped us. Let us know when it will be celebrated in India.

New Delhi:

Father's Day is that special Sunday when we dust off the family couch, pick out the perfect tie (or maybe finally upgrade that old coffee mug!), and shower the dads, grandads, stepdads, and father figures in our lives with some well-deserved appreciation. But beyond the gifts and DIY crafts, let's take a moment to explore the roots and meaning of this warm celebration.

The Date: Mark Your Calendars!

While the spirit of honouring fathers is universal, the official date differs globally. The most common date, observed in the United States, Canada, the UK, India, and many other countries, is the third Sunday in June. This year (*2025), that falls on June 15th.

However, it's good to remember:

Australia & New Zealand: Celebrate on the first Sunday in September.

Scandinavian Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden): Mark it on the second Sunday in November.

Some Catholic Countries (e.g., Spain, Portugal, Italy): Celebrate Father's Day on March 19th (St. Joseph's Day).

Always best to double-check if you're celebrating internationally!

A Brief History: How Father's Day Came to Be

Unlike Mother's Day, which has ancient roots, Father's Day is a relatively modern invention:

The Spark (Early 1900s): The most widely accepted origin story begins with Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington. Inspired by a Mother's Day sermon in 1909, she wanted to honor her own father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who single-handedly raised Sonora and her five siblings after their mother died in childbirth. She felt fathers deserved equal recognition.

The First Celebration (1910): Sonora petitioned local churches, the YMCA, shopkeepers, and government officials. Thanks to her tireless efforts, Spokane celebrated the first official Father's Day on June 19, 1910.

A Long Road to Recognition: The idea spread slowly. While supported by presidents like Woodrow Wilson and Calvin Coolidge, it faced some resistance. Critics saw it as overly commercial or an attempt to simply copy Mother's Day. It took decades of advocacy.

Becoming Official (1966/1972): President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honouring fathers in 1966, designating the third Sunday in June. Finally, in 1972, President Richard Nixon signed it into law, making Father's Day a permanent national holiday in the USA.

(Note: Other individuals and communities also held early celebrations, but Sonora Dodd's campaign is credited with the widespread adoption of the holiday we know today.)

The Significance: More Than Just a Card

Father's Day holds deep meaning beyond the surface-level gifts:

Celebrating Fatherhood: It's a dedicated time to acknowledge the unique and vital role fathers and father figures play in shaping lives—providing love, guidance, support, protection, and strength.

Expressing Gratitude: It offers a formal opportunity, often amidst busy lives, to say "Thank you" for the sacrifices, big and small, that fathers make daily.

Strengthening Bonds: The day encourages families to spend quality time together, fostering connection and creating cherished memories.

Honouring All Father Figures: It recognises not just biological fathers, but stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors, coaches, and any man who has played a significant paternal role in someone's life.

Reflecting on Legacy: It encourages us to appreciate the values, lessons, and love passed down through generations.

Common Ways to Celebrate: Making Dad Feel Special!

How you celebrate depends entirely on the dad in question! Here are some popular and heartfelt ideas:

The Gift of Time & Presence: Often the most valued gift! Plan an activity he loves.

Food-based: a picnic in the park, breakfast in bed, or dinner at his favourite restaurant.

Activity-based: playing cricket, watching birds, watching a game (live or on TV), playing board games, visiting a museum or car show, and working on a project together.

Relaxation: Let him truly unwind—maybe handle his chores for the day!

Material Gifts:

DIY Creations: Especially cherished by younger kids (cards, drawings, crafts).

Personalised Gifts: Engraved items, custom photo books or frames, a playlist of his favourite songs.

Practical Gifts: Something he needs or has been eyeing (tools, tech gadgets, books, hobby supplies, comfy clothes).

Words of Appreciation:

A Sincere Card: Taking the time to write a personal message means the world.

Share Memories: Tell stories about your favourite moments with him; maybe make a photo album of the significant moments.

A Simple "Thank You": Sometimes, spoken directly and sincerely, is the most powerful gesture.

Connecting from Afar:

A phone or video call.

Sending a care package or flowers.

Ordering food delivery to the family home for him.

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads and father figures out there!