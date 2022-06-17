Father's Day 2022: Can't go out with your dad? Here are 5 cool ideas to make it super special for him at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Father's Day 2022

On Father's Day, we celebrate the superhero in our life and there are only a few days left for the special Sunday which is on June 19th. If you are struggling to plan a truly epic Father's Day surprise for your dad and want it to be extremely special for him even in the comfort of your house then we have got you covered. There's no need to plan an elaborate lunch date or luxurious vacation if your father is not one of those who likes to go out. The best thing to gift him is your time so make sure to spend some quality time with him. To all those who think the day cannot be made memorable at home, then we bet you it isn't really correct. Here are five cool ideas in which you can have an unforgettable day by building a stronger bond with your father.

Cook scrumptious meal for him

If your dad is a foodie and you know how to cook, then what are you waiting for? Make the most of your culinary skills and kickstart the day with some lip-smacking food. And to all those who aren't the master chefs, take help from your mom and cook the feast best for your father.

Watch his favourite movie or a web series

If you don't want to go to the theatre to watch a movie then organise a movie marathon for your father at home. Make sure to include his favorites in your list. Do not forget the tub of popcorn and some healthy munchies to get the whole vibe.

Surprise him with an emotional video

There's no better way than personalised video or messages that can bring a wide smile to your dad's face. Collect your old pictures and videos with him, add your message and collate a special video for your superhero.

Plan a fun game night

After having game nights with your friends why not have one with your father. It would be a great way to spend some quality time together as a family by indulging in some fun activities. Also, let him decide what to play. You can have board games or solve tricky jigsaw puzzles to have the best time together.

Do a virtual fitness class

This father's day gift your father the goodness of health. Practice some of the yoga asanas and easy exercises together by watching YouTube videos. You can also sign up for some online fitness class.