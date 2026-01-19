Fashion icon Valentino Garavani dies at 93 in Rome Valentino began his fashion journey in Paris, training at some of the most prestigious haute couture workshops. He returned to Italy to launch his own fashion house in Rome in 1959, quickly gaining attention for his elegant red gowns.

New Delhi:

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, widely known as Valentino, passed away at his Roman residence on Monday at the age of 93, his foundation announced on Instagram. The statement said he was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death. Valentino’s funeral will be held on Friday, January 23, at Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Piazza della Repubblica, Rome, at 11 am.

Who was Valentino Garavani?

Born in 1932 in Voghera, northern Italy, Valentino began his fashion journey in Paris, training at some of the most prestigious haute couture workshops. He returned to Italy to launch his own fashion house in Rome in 1959, quickly gaining attention for his elegant red gowns. The signature “Valentino red” became his hallmark, admired and recognized worldwide.

Valentino rose to international fame in the 1970s while living in New York, moving in elite artistic circles that included Andy Warhol and Vogue editor Diana Vreeland. By the 1990s, his designs were celebrated by the world’s top supermodels, including Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell, solidifying his place as one of the greatest names in fashion history.

Valentino’s influence on fashion spans decades, leaving behind a legacy of elegance, creativity, and iconic design that shaped the haute couture world.