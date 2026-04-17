‘70% of protein powders are fake’: Hyderabad doctor raises red flags over supplement labelling in India

New Delhi:

Protein powders are everywhere right now. Gym bags, kitchen shelves, post-workout routines. It all feels pretty standard. Scoop, shake, done. Most people do not really stop to question what is actually inside those tubs.

But a recent warning has stirred things up a bit. Dr Pooja Reddy, a Hyderabad-based dermatologist, has raised serious concerns about the safety and purity of some of India’s most popular protein supplements. And the numbers she pointed to are not exactly reassuring.

Protein powder safety concerns in India

Dr Pooja took to Instagram on April 14 to highlight findings from an industry analysis that tested 36 leading protein supplements in India. Sharing the results, the dermatologist said, “70 per cent protein powders are fake,” pointing to what appears to be a widespread issue in the market.

Contamination and mislabelling risks

According to her, the problem is not limited to misleading labels or lower protein content. It also involves harmful substances. In her caption, Dr Pooja wrote, “70 per cent were mislabeled. 14 per cent contained heavy metals, fungal toxins, or pesticide residues.”

She also cautioned users about assuming all protein supplements are inherently beneficial. The dermatologist noted, “You trust your protein to make you healthier, but your body might be struggling to handle it not because protein is bad, but because your routine around it is incomplete.”

‘The protein you trust might be harming you’

In an accompanying video, she shifted focus to user habits and overall lifestyle. Explaining how the body processes nutrients, Dr Pooja said, “Your body isn’t a calculator, it’s a system and it only works when everything is balanced…the protein you trust might be the thing harming you. I want you to understand that the protein itself is not the problem. What you’re doing around it is.”

She then outlined three common mistakes seen among fitness enthusiasts.

On dehydration, the dermatologist said, “You’re drinking two scoops of whey protein but barely two glasses of water. Protein needs water to metabolise. Without it, your kidneys are working overtime for no reason.”

On fibre intake, she explained, “You’re hitting 100 grams of protein but almost eating no fibre. That protein sits in your gut, undigested, fermenting, causing the bloating you blame on the protein itself.”

On macro tracking, Dr Pooja added, “You’re following some influencer macro calculator without asking: How much do I actually move? How intense is my workout? Eating more protein than your body uses doesn’t build more muscle. It just creates more waste that your body organs have to clean up.”

Medical precautions for high-risk individuals

She also highlighted concerns for individuals with pre-existing health conditions. She warned that high protein intake combined with potentially contaminated supplements could pose risks for such groups.

Advising caution, Dr Pooja said, “If you’re diabetic or have high blood pressure issues, get a kidney function test done before starting any supplement.” She further added, “Drink at least 3 litres of water. Eat fibre with every meal. Stop blindly copying someone else’s numbers.”

She concluded by emphasising that supplements only work when the body is prepared to process them effectively. She said, “Protein is powerful, but only if your body can actually use it.”