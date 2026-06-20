'Expectation vs reality': Delhi couple shares what life in Manali is really like

New Delhi:

Mountain life often looks perfect on social media. Snow-covered peaks, quiet mornings, fresh air and endless views make it easy to understand why so many people dream of leaving city life behind for the hills.

Garima and Rahul did exactly that. After moving from Delhi to Manali, they quickly realised that life in the mountains comes with a very different set of realities. A video posted on their Instagram channel, OurSlowMiles, offers a glimpse into those everyday challenges, contrasting the dream of mountain living with what it actually takes to make it work.

What changes after moving to the mountains

After moving from Delhi to Manali, the couple quickly realised that almost everything in the mountains requires planning.

In cities, many services and essentials are available at short notice. In the mountains, however, weather, road conditions and distance often decide how smoothly the day will go.

The video highlights several practical realities of mountain life:

Medical facilities are available for basic needs, but travelling to Kullu may be necessary for more comprehensive treatment.

Groceries often need to be stocked in advance, especially before periods of bad weather when roads can become blocked.

Snowfall frequently brings power cuts, making it important for remote workers to plan meetings, deadlines and office work accordingly.

Deliveries from platforms such as Amazon, Swiggy and Blinkit depend heavily on weather conditions and road access.

Some locations cannot receive doorstep deliveries at all because roads do not extend to every area.

Household repairs can take time, as plumbers and electricians often need to travel considerable distances to reach remote locations.

The reality behind the mountain views

The video's thumbnail describes the contrast as "Expectation vs Reality - Mountain Life", a theme that runs throughout the reel.

Life in the mountains certainly comes with the peaceful mornings and stunning scenery that people often imagine. But it also means preparing for road closures, keeping essential supplies at home, managing around power outages and accepting that convenience is not always just around the corner.

For those accustomed to city living, these adjustments can take time. A sudden weather change can disrupt plans for the day, while something as simple as receiving a parcel may depend entirely on whether roads remain open and accessible.

Why the trade-off still feels worth it

Despite the challenges, the overall message is not one of regret.

The reel reflects on the balance between convenience and a slower, quieter lifestyle. While mountain life demands more patience and preparation, it also offers a sense of calm that many people struggle to find in larger cities.

Roads may close. Electricity may go out. Deliveries may be delayed. Yet for Garima and Rahul, the peace that comes with living in Manali appears to outweigh those inconveniences.

The video ultimately raises a simple question: if given the choice, would you prioritise convenience or mountain life? For those behind OurSlowMiles, the answer seems clear.

ALSO READ: Rent, groceries, gym and more: Remote worker breaks down his monthly cost of living in Manali