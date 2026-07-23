'Exercise is only 10%': Rakesh Roshan reveals what really keeps him fit at 76

New Delhi:

Rakesh Roshan continues to impress fans with his commitment to fitness at the age of 76. The veteran filmmaker recently spoke about the simple habits that have become part of his everyday life and how staying disciplined has helped him remain active, energetic and healthy over the years.

Speaking to his daughter Sunaina Roshan on her Instagram page, Rakesh reflected on the importance of exercise, diet and consistency. He also explained why, in his view, showing up every day matters far more than waiting to feel motivated.

Rakesh Roshan says consistency matters more than motivation

Talking about ageing, Rakesh said staying physically active becomes even more important with time. "I feel that as you age, you must train yourself a little more because that keeps you fit and healthy. I've seen people after 65 or 70 whose shoulders bend and whose stomachs protrude."

Sunaina praised her father for maintaining a disciplined routine that includes regular gym sessions, weight training and a strict diet. Rakesh agreed, but said food plays the biggest role when it comes to staying healthy.

"Exercise, I feel, is only 10% to keep yourself fit. The remaining 90% is the food I have. This is what I started in the last three years, and it has made a lot of change in me. I sleep well, I wake up fresh, and now it has become a routine," the filmmaker added.

When asked what he does on days he does not feel like working out, Rakesh admitted those days are rare. Even then, he makes sure he goes to the gym, believing that taking the first step is often enough to get going.

"It's very rare that I don't go to the gym. Even if I'm feeling lazy and don't want to work out, I still step into the gym and do whatever little I can. That warms me up and then I complete my exercise. Showing up is more important than training," he mentioned.

He also believes exercise should become as regular as eating meals. "You have breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Working out should also become a part of your routine. People don't realise that. When they don't, they face health problems and diseases. It's very difficult to fight that. But when you're healthy and fit from within, life becomes much easier."

Sunaina Roshan reveals how healthy habits improved her health

Echoing her father's views, Sunaina said adopting a healthier lifestyle had a noticeable impact on her own health. "When I started training and eating healthy, I actually reversed my Grade 1 fatty liver. So I totally understand what that means," she said.

Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and made a full recovery after treatment. Since then, he has followed an even more disciplined lifestyle, with regular exercise and mindful eating remaining central to his daily routine.

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