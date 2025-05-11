Excessive sugar intake can harm your child's health, know how to control it with these 5 tricks Excessive sugar initially gives children a lot of energy, but later, they become irritable and suffer from mood swings. Thus, in this article, we have shared a few tricks to reduce hidden sugar from your child's diet.

New Delhi:

Most people these days eat things that are harmful to their health. One of these is sweet things. Not only adults, even grown-up children usually like sweet things like ice cream, chocolate, juice, biscuits, and cookies. But not only this, many times sugar is hidden in their daily food, which we are not able to recognise immediately. When children eat more sugar, it can gradually have a bad effect on their health.

Excessive sugar initially gives a lot of energy to children, but later, they become irritable and suffer from mood swings. Thus, in this article, we have shared a few tips to reduce hidden sugar from your child's diet.

Choose a healthy option: Feed your child fresh fruits instead of canned fruit juice. Give coconut water or lemonade instead of energy drinks. Instead of ice cream, give them fruit ice cream or custard made from fruits.

Read the label: Read the label carefully before buying any food or drink for your child. Sometimes even products that are said to be healthy contain hidden sugar, especially in cereals and drinks.

Limit sweets: Don't completely eliminate sweet foods from children's diets, but limit them. Give them cakes, toffees, chocolates, or doughnuts only on special occasions.

Focus on sweet drinks: Give your children fresh homemade shakes or smoothies instead of sweet drinks available in the market, which helps in reducing extra sugar from their diet.

Educate children: Explain to children what kind of health problems they can face by eating too much sugar. This can help in controlling excess sugar intake.

