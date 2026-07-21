Psychologist reveals 7 everyday habits that could be quietly harming your mental health

New Delhi:

Mental health is just as important as physical health, yet many everyday habits can negatively impact emotional well-being without us even realising it. Clinical psychologist Anushka Modi, who goes by the Instagram handle @anushkamodiofficial, shared a post on Instagram highlighting seven common habits that may be quietly affecting your mental well-being.

While these behaviours often seem harmless, they can contribute to stress, anxiety, burnout and emotional exhaustion over time. The psychologist also shared simple, practical alternatives that can help build healthier mental habits and improve overall well-being.

Rethink your morning scroll

Reaching for your phone the moment you wake up may overstimulate your brain before the day has even begun. Endless notifications, social media updates and news can create unnecessary mental clutter. Instead, wait at least 30 minutes before using screens and spend that time being present, stretching, journaling or simply enjoying a calm start to the day.

Stop being your own worst critic

One of the biggest habits that can damage mental health is negative self-talk. Constantly criticising yourself can lower confidence, fuel self-doubt and keep you mentally stuck. Instead of speaking harshly to yourself, Anushka recommends practising patience and kindness. Treat yourself the way you would support a close friend going through a difficult time.

Multitasking isn't always productive

Many people believe multitasking helps them get more done, but it often does the opposite. Juggling multiple tasks at once can drain your focus, reduce efficiency and leave your brain feeling exhausted. The psychologist suggests switching to single-tasking and giving your full attention to one activity at a time for better concentration and mental clarity.

Breaks are not a luxury

Working continuously without taking breaks can lead to burnout, anxiety and constant mental fatigue. While staying busy may feel productive, your brain also needs time to rest and recharge. Taking short breaks throughout the day can help restore energy levels and improve focus.

Step outside more often

Spending the entire day indoors can leave you feeling anxious, sluggish and disconnected. Even a few minutes outdoors can make a difference. Anushka suggests stepping outside for fresh air and natural light whenever possible, as it can help boost your mood and reduce feelings of stress.

Complaining can become a habit

Constantly complaining can reinforce negative thought patterns and make it harder to move forward from challenges. Rather than bottling up your emotions or repeatedly dwelling on problems, the psychologist recommends venting intentionally. Journaling, talking to a trusted friend or seeking support from a therapist can provide a healthier outlet.

Learn to say no

Saying yes to everything may seem helpful, but it often leaves people emotionally drained and overwhelmed. Overcommitting can create unnecessary stress and resentment. Setting healthy boundaries and protecting your time and energy can support better mental health and help maintain balance in everyday life.

Also read: Why letting go of people can be one of the healthiest decisions you make