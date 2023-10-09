Ekadashi Shradh 2023:Know Puja date, time, rituals, significance and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Know the Puja date, time, rituals, significance and other details of Ekadashi Shradh 2023.

Ekadashi Shradh 2023 is around the corner and people across the country are gearing up to observe this important religious event. This day is an important part of Hinduism and is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the year. This year, Ekadashi Shraddha falls on Tuesday, October 9th, 2023 and will start at 12:36 p.m. and will end at On October 10th at 03:08 p.m.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi Shraddha is observed on Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. On this day, Hindus all over the world offer homage to their ancestors through various rituals and ceremonies. It is believed that offering puja on Ekadashi Shraddha brings good luck and prosperity to one’s family. It is also said that people who perform this puja are blessed with health, wealth and success in life.

The rituals associated with Ekadashi Shraddha are very simple and easy to perform. First, the person performing puja offers pure ghee (clarified butter) and water to the ancestors by chanting mantras. After this, a special invocation is made to Lord Vishnu asking him to shower his blessings on all living beings and provide them with health, wealth and happiness. Then a special earthen lamp (diya) is lit in front of a picture or idol of Lord Vishnu as an offering accompanied by flowers and incense sticks. After this, the ancestors receive tarpanams (oblations) by pouring water into cupped hands while chanting mantras.

The significance of Ekadashi Shraddha lies in its ability to help us connect with our ancestors and seek their blessings for our well-being. It is believed that by performing this puja, we can connect with our ancestors who passed away and ask for their guidance. As this puja helps us maintain a strong bond with our ancestors, it helps us understand our family heritage better as well as gives us a better understanding of our own identity.

Apart from its spiritual significance, Ekadashi Shraddha is also important from an environmental perspective as it helps promote eco-friendly practices such as using natural materials for performing rituals and avoiding consumption of non-renewable resources such as electricity for lighting diyas. It also encourages people to use recycled materials like clay lamps instead of wax candles or electric lamps for lighting diyas during this puja.

Although the rituals associated with Ekadashi Shraddha are relatively simple, they still hold great importance to many Hindus across the world. By observing this auspicious day, we honour our ancestors, pay homage to them and seek their blessings for a better life ahead.

