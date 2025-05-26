Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Know date, time for crescent moon sighting in India According to the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid is celebrated every year on the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah. Know when Muslims will celebrate this festival this year in 2025.

New Delhi:

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in Dhul Hijjah. This month, Muslims also set out for the holy Hajj Yatra. The festival of Bakrid is also the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage. Apart from this, the festival of Bakrid is mainly famous for sacrifice. Through sacrifice, people express their devotion and dedication towards Allah. According to Islamic beliefs and teachings, sacrificing a goat or other halal animal on Eid-ul-Adha is considered mandatory, and one also gets a reward for it. Therefore, this festival is called the Day of Sacrifice.

Moon sighting date and time

The Saudi Supreme Court has urged Muslims to search for the crescent moon on Tuesday, May 27, according to Gulf News. “The court has encouraged anyone who sees the moon, either with the naked eye or binoculars, to report to the nearest court and provide testimony.” The dates of Arafat Day and Eid-ul-Adha will be set by the moon sighting, which will also signal the start of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.

Dhul Hijjah will start on May 28, Arafat Day will occur on June 5, and Eid-ul-Adha will occur on June 6 if the moon is visible on May 27. Eid will be celebrated on June 7 if the moon is not visible, moving the dates forward by one day.

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Brunei will attempt to see the crescent moon.

Eid-ul-Adha will be held on Saturday, June 7, and Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 29 if the moon is visible on May 28. Otherwise, May 30 will mark the start of the month, and Sunday, June 8, will be the celebration of Eid.

Local moon sightings in various locations are the cause of the diversity in Eid dates. Some nations wait for their own moon sighting before announcing the start of Dhul Hijjah, while others follow Saudi Arabia's lead.

History of Eid-ul-Adha

If we look at the history of this festival, it is said that Prophet Ibrahim had received the order from Allah that he would have to sacrifice his most beloved thing for Allah. Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his most beloved thing, his son Ismail, without hesitation. As soon as he was about to sacrifice his son, Allah made him sacrifice a goat instead of his son. Allah was very happy with Ibrahim's intention and devotion and also saved his son's life. It is believed that after this incident, the tradition of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha started. On this day, people sacrifice goats, which is why it is also called Bakrid.

Significance of Eid-ul-Adha

Bakrid does not only mean animal sacrifice, but its religious meaning is very deep. This festival is associated with dedication, sacrifice, and charity towards Allah. Actually, the sacrifice on Bakrid is divided into three parts. The first part is donated to the poor and needy. People distribute the second part among their friends and relatives. The third part is kept for their family. In this way, the festival of Bakrid also teaches that no one should remain hungry, everyone should be happy, and everyone should be given equal status.

