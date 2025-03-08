Eclipse in 2025: Know the date, time of the first solar eclipse of the year During a solar eclipse, the Moon comes in the way of the Sun's light and casts its shadow on Earth. The first solar eclipse of 2025 will take place in March. Read on to know the date and time of the first solar eclipse of the year.

Eclipse is an astronomical event wherein the Earth or the moon comes in the way of the Sun's light. This forms a shadow on Earth or Moon, thereby, forming an eclipse. Astrophiles wait for such astronomical events all through the year, just to get a glimpse of the eclipses.

During a solar eclipse, the Moon comes in the way of the Sun's light and casts its shadow on Earth. On the other hand, during a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes in the way of the Sun's light and casts a shadow on the Moon. If there's a Lunar eclipse at night, the Moon gets completely covered by the Earth's shadow. This year, there will be four eclipses; two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.

While the first eclipse of the year will be a lunar eclipse, the next one will be a Solar Eclipse. Both of these eclipses will take place in March 2025. Read on to know the date and time of the Solar eclipse that will take place in March.

Solar Eclipse in March 2025

The first solar eclipse of the year will take place on March 29. This will be a partial solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse is one where the moon covers only a part of the Sun. NASA a partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up. Only a part of the Sun will appear to be covered, giving it a crescent shape.

The solar eclipse will begin at 02:20 PM on March 29 and will end at 06: 13 PM. The eclipse will be at its peak at 04:17 PM. The solar eclipse will not be visible from India and hence, there's no time for Sutak.

ALSO READ: Eclipse in 2025: Know the date, time of the first lunar eclipse of the year