Eating home-cooked meals but still gaining weight? Know the hidden reasons Know the surprising reasons why you're gaining weight despite eating home-cooked meals. Learn how to identify and fix common mistakes in your diet. Get back on track with your weight loss journey with these expert tips!

Usually, whenever there is talk of weight gain, people blame eating outside for it. It is believed that if you eat too much outside food, then your weight keeps increasing. But if you are constantly eating homemade food and despite that your weight is increasing, then it is natural for you to be worried. Many people do not understand why their weight is increasing despite eating homemade food. Actually, there can be many reasons behind this.

First of all, you need to understand that just because the food is homemade, it does not mean that you are on the path to losing weight. Many times we ignore some small things, which can actually increase your weight. Know why one's weight continues to increase even after eating homemade meals.

1. Portion size makes a difference

Even though you are eating homemade food, if you do not pay attention to the portion size, it can lead to weight gain. Many times it happens that we unknowingly eat more food than required or take food on a big plate and then overeat in an attempt to finish it. When you do this, you eat more than your body needs. This can also lead to weight gain.

2. Using too much oil and ghee

While cooking at home, people often use too much oil and ghee for the sake of taste. This makes us not realise how much oil we are consuming every day. Too much oil in parathas and tadka can often cause weight gain.

3. Frequent snacking between meals

This is such a mistake that your entire weight loss plan gets spoiled. Even if you are cooking and eating food at home, if you keep snacking frequently, then it can increase your calorie intake, and it may seem difficult to lose weight. Try to make biscuits, namkeen, chips, samosas, etc. a part of snacking.

