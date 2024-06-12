Eating ginger on an empty stomach for weight loss? Know its pros and cons

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Eating ginger on an empty stomach has pros and cons.

A new day begins in our life with sunrise. People use many things to enhance their routines to fill their body with energy. However, most people in India start their day with a cup of hot ginger tea. Strong morning tea refreshes the body and mind. Some people also drink ginger water on an empty stomach in the morning. However, ginger doesn't need to suit everyone. Know what are the benefits and disadvantages of eating ginger on an empty stomach in the morning.

Ginger on an empty stomach helps in weight loss

According to a nutritionist, weight loss coach and keto dietitian Dr Swati Singh, consuming ginger on an empty stomach in the morning provides many benefits to the body. It strengthens the digestive system. Anti-inflammatory elements are found in ginger which reduce inflammation. Ginger also helps in increasing immunity. Ginger is also beneficial for people who have the problem of nausea. Ginger also helps in blood circulation. If you want to start your day with natural energy, then ginger is a good option for this.

Eating ginger can cause problems for these people

However, some people may be harmed by drinking ginger tea ginger water or lemonade with ginger in the morning. Drinking this may increase the problem of acidity in some people. If you have an acidity problem, then avoid consuming ginger first thing in the morning. It would be better if you drank 1-2 glasses of water and then drank ginger tea. This will reduce the problem.

Benefits of eating ginger in the morning

If you regularly eat ginger on an empty stomach, it helps reduce inflammation, relieve gastrointestinal problems such as bloating and gas, increase nutrient absorption and aid weight loss. Its antioxidants improve your overall health and can help eliminate many chronic diseases. Many studies have found that ginger can also reduce acid reflux or heartburn.

Disadvantages of eating ginger in the morning

Eating ginger can also cause harm to some people. If you consume ginger on an empty stomach, it can cause stomach irritation. This can cause gastrointestinal problems like gas or diarrhoea. People who take blood thinner medicines for gallstones should consume ginger only after consulting a doctor.

