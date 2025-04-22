Eating fruits on empty stomach can harm your health, expert shares list of foods to add to your diet Eating fruits is good for the body and health. They give us nutrition and energy. But eating them on an empty stomach in the morning is wrong. Ayurvedic doctor Nidhi has shared complete information about its disadvantages.

New Delhi:

Eating fruits is a good habit, and very few people have this habit. Apart from providing natural energy, it also provides many vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Due to this, many people eat fruits for breakfast on an empty stomach in the morning. People who go to the gym eat bananas on an empty stomach, but how correct is it to eat fruits first thing in the morning? Let's know about this.

Now, taking to Instagram, Ayurvedic doctor Nidhi Pandya said that she is fond of eating fruits and considers it good. But this is not the right way to start the day. Experts have also pointed out its disadvantages. Let's know about the list of food she has shared.

According to Dr. Nidhi, from 6 am to 10 am, the Kapha dosha is more in the body, due to which the body remains cold, slow, and heavy. This means that your digestive fire is weak, and due to this, eating cold fruits can be harmful.

Over time, this habit can be harmful to your metabolism and digestive fire. This can cause bloating, discomfort, and a mid-morning energy crash. They are digested quickly, which can lead to early hunger.

Science also testifies that a breakfast full of fruits is harmful to you. According to experts, eating only fruits for breakfast can cause sugar spikes, energy drops, cravings, and fatigue. So let's know what to eat then.

Best foods to eat in the morning

Cinnamon with Stewed Apples

Spiced Oatmeal with Ghee

Rice porridge with ginger

Warm milk with almonds

All these foods will increase Agni in the body and keep one full and grounded for a longer period.

What is the right time to eat fruits?

The doctor said that the best time to eat fruit is mid-morning or mid-afternoon.

