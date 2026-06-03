From 76 kg to 56 kg: Fitness coach reveals 4 fat-burning exercises that don't hurt your knees

New Delhi:

When people think about weight loss, they often picture intense workouts, endless burpees and punishing cardio sessions. But not everyone needs to push their body to the limit to see results. Sometimes, a more sustainable approach can be just as effective and a lot easier to stick with.

Fitness coach Sapna Gomlaa recently shared how she lost 20 kg, taking her weight from 76 kg to 56 kg through a workout routine centred on low-impact, high-intensity exercises. Her approach focused on burning calories, improving fitness and staying consistent, all while reducing stress on the knees and joints.

Low-impact exercises that helped her lose 20 kg

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Sapna encouraged people carrying excess weight to rethink how they approach exercise.

"If you're overweight and trying to lose fat, your workouts shouldn't destroy your knees to prove they're 'effective'. Stop jumping into high-impact routines that leave your joints hurting and your motivation gone. Instead → start with a structured low-impact, high-intensity program that burns fat without punishing your knees & joints. Train smarter. Protect your body. Stay consistent. That's how real transformation happens."

The workout routine she shared includes four exercises that can be performed as a circuit.

1. Standing jacks

Standing jacks offer a lower-impact alternative to traditional jumping jacks while still helping to raise the heart rate.

By keeping one foot grounded and moving with control, the exercise engages multiple muscle groups without putting excessive pressure on the joints. Sapna recommends completing 20 repetitions.

2. Standing high knees

This exercise involves driving the knees upwards towards the chest while maintaining a steady rhythm.

It challenges the core, increases heart rate and adds a cardiovascular element to the workout. Sapna suggests performing 20 repetitions at a consistent pace.

She also noted that people can use an online calorie burn calculator to estimate how many calories they burn based on their weight and workout pace.

Check out her post here

3. Pulse squats

Pulse squats keep the muscles working continuously by removing the full standing reset found in a regular squat.

The movement targets the quadriceps, glutes and core while remaining relatively gentle on the joints. According to Sapna, 15 repetitions should be included in each round.

The exercise helps maintain constant tension in the muscles, which can contribute to building lean muscle and supporting metabolism.

4. Wall climber

The final exercise in the circuit is the wall climber.

By performing 30 repetitions, the movement engages the shoulders, chest and core while keeping the feet planted. This helps elevate the heart rate without creating excessive impact on the knees, making it suitable for people looking for lower-impact alternatives.

The exercise creates a cardiovascular effect that can help increase calorie burn while minimising stress on the joints.

Sapna recommends repeating the entire circuit four times.

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The broader message behind the routine is fairly straightforward. Weight loss does not always require the hardest workout in the room. Sometimes, choosing exercises that are kinder to the body can make it easier to stay consistent. And consistency, more often than not, is what delivers results.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice.