Easter traditions around the globe: Know how different cultures celebrate the festival Easter will be celebrated on April 20. It is a day when families and friends come together to celebrate. Every country has a particular tradition that it follows for Easter. Here are some of the different ways in which Easter is celebrated in different countries across the globe.

New Delhi:

Easter is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour by Christians across the world. It is celebrated on the Sunday following Good Friday. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus, and it is also the end of the Holy Week. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 20. It is a day when families and friends come together to celebrate.

Every country has a particular tradition that it follows for Easter. Here are some of the different ways in which Easter is celebrated in different countries across the globe.

Spain: Passionate Easter Processions

In Spain, Easter or Semana Santa (Holy Week) is marked by grand, emotional processions that date back centuries. Particularly in Seville, hooded penitents walk alongside massive floats bearing statues of Jesus and the Virgin Mary. It's a sombre yet spectacular expression of faith and art.

Italy: Easter Feasts & Fireworks

Italians celebrate Pasqua with religious tradition and rich cuisine. In Florence, the "Scoppio del Carro" is a unique ritual where a cart loaded with fireworks is ignited during Easter mass to ensure a good harvest. Families then gather for meals featuring lamb, artichokes and the dove-shaped 'Colomba di Pasqua' cake.

Greece: Midnight Resurrection & Red Eggs

Greek Orthodox Easter is deeply spiritual, which culminates in a midnight church service where candles are lit to symbolise the resurrection of Christ. Families greet each other with "Christos Anesti!" ("Christ is risen!") and crack red-dyed eggs, symbolising the blood of Christ and rebirth.

Poland: Śmigus-Dyngus (Wet Monday)

Easter Monday in Poland is celebrated with playful water fights, known as *Śmigus-Dyngus. Traditionally, boys sprinkle water on girls. Easter Sunday is celebrated with Święconka, the blessing of food baskets.

Philippines: Reenactments of the Passion

In the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Easter is preceded by dramatic reenactments of Jesus' crucifixion during Holy Week. Some even go as far as real-life crucifixions. Easter Sunday brings joy with dawn masses and family gatherings.

Sweden: Easter Witches and Candy Hunts

In Sweden, Easter is a colourful blend of Christian and pagan customs. Children dress up as "Easter witches” and go door to door exchanging drawings for sweets, similar to Halloween. Houses are decorated with feathers and twigs, and Easter meals feature pickled herring, eggs, and salmon.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan steps out for an event in a yellow Dolce and Gabbana dress, check price here