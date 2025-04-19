Easter 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and images to share with your loved ones Easter is a day when families and friends get together to celebrate the festival. Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes you can share with your loved ones on Easter.

New Delhi: Easter is a festival that is celebrated by Christians across the world. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 20. It is celebrated on the Sunday following Good Friday, and it marks the resurrection of Jesus. It is a day when families and friends get together to celebrate the festival. Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes you can share with your loved ones on Easter. Easter Wishes Wishing you a joyful and blessed Easter filled with love, hope, and renewal.

May the miracle of Easter bring peace to your heart and joy to your soul.

Sending warm hugs and happy thoughts this Easter Sunday!

Happy Easter! May your day be as beautiful and bright as springtime itself.

May your Easter basket be filled with happiness, health, and harmony.

He is risen! May your heart rejoice in the miracle of Easter.

May the resurrection of Jesus Christ inspire you to new beginnings.

Wishing you the peace and promise of Easter today and always.

Let Easter remind us that after every darkness, light returns.

May God’s love and blessings be with you this Easter and forevermore. (Image Source : CANVA)Easter Wishes Easter WhatsApp Messages Hoping your Easter is egg-stra special!

You’re one of my favourite peeps—Happy Easter!

Some bunny loves you—have a hoppy Easter!

Have an egg-citing Easter and a cracking good time!

Don’t worry, be happy—it’s Easter!

Happy Easter, fam! Let’s celebrate love, laughter, and lots of chocolate.

Hope your Easter is full of sweet surprises and even sweeter memories!

Here’s to family, food, and faith—Happy Easter!

May this Easter remind us of new hope, fresh starts, and the power of love.

Sending Easter cheer and positive vibes your way! (Image Source : CANVA)Easter Messages Easter Quotes “Easter is the time to rejoice and be thankful for the gift of life, love, and joy.”

“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.”

“The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.”

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.”

“Let everything you do be done in love.” ALSO READ: Easter traditions around the globe: Know how different cultures celebrate the festival