Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easter 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian event, commemorating the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Maundy Thursday (Jesus' last supper), Good Friday (the day of His crucifixion), and Easter Day comprise the Easter narrative. (the day on which Jesus came back to life). The Easter chick symbolises new life, the Easter bunny signifies fertility, and the Easter egg represents both.

Easter also honours nature's return after a harsh, snowy winter. As a result, decorative eggs or chocolate eggs are frequently included as Easter gifts. Easter falls on a different day each year. Easter Sunday can fall on any day between March 22 and April 25, based on the lunar calendar (the moon) rather than the more often-used solar calendar. Easter is usually celebrated on the first Sunday following the full Moon after March 21. This year, though, Easter falls on April 9th.

Easter 2023: Best Wishes

Today, we remember Jesus' sacrifice and give thanks for what he brought to our world. I wish you a holy and Happy Easter.

May this Easter bring you new hope, new faith, and new beginnings. Happy Easter my dear friend.

Let us celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the hope that it brings joy to our lives. Happy Easter!

Here's to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is really about - peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus. Happy Easter.

Celebrate the Easter miracle! As we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we wish you peace, love, and happiness.

Easter greetings to you and your family! As we celebrate the triumph of Christ's resurrection, may this day bring us warmth, joy, and blessings.

May this Easter Sunday fill your home and life with new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God's divine grace. Happy Easter.

Cheers to Easter 2023! Easter is a season of new life, fresh starts, and rekindled optimism.

We are all equally loved by Jesus….We are all his sons and daughters…. Let us be grateful for what we have and thank Him every day…..Warm wishes on Easter Holiday to you all.

May all your eggs, bunnies, and baskets be small reminders of the love that God has for each of us. Wishing a Happy Easter.

Easter 2023: HD images to share on Facebook and Whatsapp

Image Source : FREEPIKEaster 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKEaster 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKEaster 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKEaster 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKEaster 2023

Also Read: Easter 2023: Date, significance, history, celebration of the Christian festival

Read More Lifestyle News