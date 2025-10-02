Dussehra 2025: Burn away these 10 hidden 'Ravans' of mental health Dussehra 2025 isn’t just about burning Ravana’s effigy; it’s also about defeating the inner demons that hold us back. From self-doubt and overthinking to toxic relationships and fear of failure, here are 10 “mental health evils” to slay this Vijayadashami for a lighter, stronger you.

New Delhi:

Every year, Dussehra serves as a reminder that good always wins out over evil. People from all over India assemble to witness the magnificent spectacle of Ravana's effigy being set on fire, signifying the devastation of conceit, greed, and dishonesty. What if, this year, we burn the Ravanas within ourselves in addition to the Ravanas outside? Because the demons that drag us down in the modern world are more than just villains from mythology.

They manifest as anxiety, burnout, or that burdensome self-doubt. These unseen adversaries frequently hinder us more than any outside obstacle. And maybe, just maybe, Vijayadashami could also become the day we consciously choose to defeat them. Here are 10 mental health “evils” to burn away this Dussehra, for a lighter mind, stronger spirit, and a happier you.

10 evils of mental health to defeat this Dussehra

1. Self-doubt

Ravana had ten heads, but your inner critic often feels like it has a hundred voices. That nagging thought: “What if I’m not good enough?” chips away at your confidence. This Dussehra, aim your arrow at self-doubt. Replace it with self-compassion. Remember: the fact that you question yourself means you care deeply — and that’s already a strength.

2. Comparison

In Ravana’s story, arrogance was his downfall. In our story, comparison often plays the same role. The endless scroll on social media makes us measure our lives against curated highlights of others. But your journey is yours alone. Burn away the urge to compare, and celebrate your progress, no matter how small.

3. Burnout

We glorify hustle until it burns us out. Long nights, early mornings, and zero breaks, until one day, the body and mind crash. Ravana was destroyed by fire; don’t let burnout do the same to you. Rest is not laziness; it is fuel. A rested you is a stronger, more creative you.

4. Fear of failure

Failure is not the opposite of success; it’s part of it. Every arrow Lord Ram shot didn’t bring Ravana down, but persistence did. In the same way, not every attempt will succeed, but every attempt teaches. Light up the fear of failure and let it burn away into courage.

5. Neglecting your body

We often forget that mental health and physical health are inseparable. Skipping meals, surviving on caffeine, and ignoring sleep are all invitations for stress to multiply. Think of your body as the bow; your mind as the arrow. Without a strong bow, no arrow flies straight.

6. Bottling emotions

We’ve been told to “stay strong” by hiding tears or swallowing anger. But bottling emotions doesn’t make them vanish; it makes them heavier. Even Ravana roared his anger loudly; why shouldn’t you speak your truth? Talking to a friend, writing it down, or simply admitting “I need help” can be liberating.

7. Toxic relationships

Some people drain us more than they support us. It could be a partner, a workplace, or even a friend who constantly belittles you. Toxic bonds are like Ravana’s allies; they look powerful but only weaken you from within. Walking away is not betrayal; it’s bravery.

8. Negative self-talk

Words matter, especially the ones you say to yourself. “I can’t,” “I’m stupid,” “I’ll never manage.” These phrases become chains. Switch the script: “I’ll try, I’m learning, I’m getting there.” Even small shifts in language can bring big shifts in mindset.

9. Overthinking

If Ravana had spent less time plotting and more time acting, his story might have ended differently. Overthinking paralyses us — playing the same situation over and over in our head until we feel stuck. The cure? Action. Take the first step, however imperfect, and clarity will follow.

10. Stigma around seeking help

Perhaps the biggest demon of all. Even today, too many people hesitate to see a therapist or admit they’re struggling, out of fear of being judged. But asking for help is not a weakness; it’s wisdom.

Dussehra is more than firecrackers and effigies. It’s a reminder that every one of us has Ravanas to slay, some outside, many inside. This year, when you watch the effigies burn, take a moment to choose one personal “evil” you want to release. Self-doubt? Burn it. Fear? Burn it. Silence? Burn it.

Also read: Dussehra 2025 city-wise puja muhurat: Vijay Muhurat timings for major cities