Dussehra 2024: Practice THESE 5 tips to improve Vaastu of your house, happiness and prosperity will increase

Dussehra is celebrated on October 12 in the year 2024. This is one of the important festivals of Hinduism, which is also called Vijayadashami. Along with Ravana Dahan, many types of religious events are also organized by the people of the Hindu religion on this day. Also, people do many types of measures on this day, and they also get benefits from them. In such a situation, today we will tell you about some such works to be done on the day of Dussehra, by doing which the Vaastu of the house improves, and happiness and prosperity remain in the house.

1. Plant Shami plant at THIS place in the house

The Shami plant is considered extremely auspicious. However, planting it inside the house is not considered right in Vastu Shastra. But you can plant it in the courtyard or balcony of the house. Planting this plant removes the negative energy present in the house and you get wealth and prosperity in life. Shami plants should be planted on the balcony or courtyard facing south.

2. Bring home the wood for burning Ravana

Ravana Dahan is done on the day of Dussehra. If you bring home any wood left after Ravana Dahan on this day, if wood is not available then you can also bring ashes, keep it in the safe of the house, this also spreads positive energy in the house. By doing this, you also have the possibility of getting financial benefits. Doing this also improves the Vaastu of the house.

3. Donation of broom

In Hinduism, the broom is associated with the Goddess Lakshmi. According to beliefs, if you buy a broom on this day and donate it to someone, then the problems that were coming in your life due to Vaastu defects go away. This remedy brings new opportunities for you, many career-related problems come to an end after doing this remedy.

4. Light a four-faced lamp at home

If you want to remove the Vaastu Dosh from the house and get the blessings of the ancestors along with the gods and goddesses, then you should light a four-faced lamp in the south direction of the house. For happiness, prosperity, and career advancement, you should also light a four-faced lamp in the south direction on the day of Dussehra. By lighting the four-faced lamp, the people of the house also get mental peace.

5. Recite Lakshmi Sukta

If you recite Lakshmi Sukta on the day of Dussehra, then it can also free you from financial problems in life. This work also works to increase your accumulated wealth. It is believed that reciting Shri Sukta on Dussehra day keeps happiness and prosperity in your life throughout the year.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

